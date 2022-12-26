Jets Officially Demote Zach Wilson to Inactive List, Upgrade Joe Flacco to QB2

Well, the Zach Wilson era in New York is likely over. The Jets have demoted him to the inactive list, below veteran QB Joe Flacco. With the news that Mike White is back this week, it was clear something was going to happen with Wilson.

Last Thursday, the final nail was put in the coffin for Zach Wilson. After a 9/18 showing with an interception for less than 100 yards, he was pulled. The body language of his teammates told the story. Not only was he benched, Wilson was benched in favor of Chris Streveler. A CFL backup from the practice squad.

Streveler was at least able to use his legs to gain yards when his passes couldn’t. Now, Mike White will start and Flacco will be on standby. Wilson is inactive.

#Jets have permanently benched Zach Wilson and demoted him to the inactive list.



He will not be the 2nd string QB, Joe Flacco takes over that role. Mike White is QB1. — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 26, 2022

That Thursday Night Football game against the Jaguars was do or die. Without any support from the locker room, and looking lost out on the field, Wilson couldn’t will his team to any kind of production. This ended with a 19-3 final score and a lot of disappointment for the Jets.

It didn’t help that Zach Wilson was going toe-to-toe with Trevor Lawrence. Talk about two different experiences for the top two picks in the 2021 NFL Draft. Lawrence went through a rough season in his rookie year but kept the faith of the locker room. We’re seeing what the flip side of that looks like with Wilson in New York.

After having to deal with up-and-down quarterback play all season, Jets fans are getting their Christmas wish granted – no more Wilson.

Jets Fans Wanted Zach Wilson Gone

After the game last Thursday, it was clear that Jets fans were over Zach Wilson as well. People noted online that the former BYU passer had likely played his last game in green and white. While it was bad enough on Twitter and elsewhere online, the fans at MetLife were the harshest critics.

Boos rained down on Wilson right before the first half ended. It didn’t stop when he was back out there in the second half. After the game, the now-inactive quarterback addressed that displeasure.

“Yeah, it’s [tough],” he said. “I don’t blame them. We have a passionate fan base, and they’re here to watch us score touchdowns. We’re not scoring touchdowns, we’re not getting first downs, we’re not moving the ball and, obviously, we can’t throw the ball. Of course, they’re going to be frustrated.”

The Jets will be going with Mike White and hoping to somehow squeak their way into the playoffs. We’ll see what happens with Zach Wilson.