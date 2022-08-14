Jets Provide Update on Quarterback Zach Wilson Following Knee Injury in Preseason Opener

The No. 1 goal when it comes to NFL preseason games is to keep star players healthy. Unfortunately, the New York Jets didn’t complete that mission in the opener on Friday night, losing quarterback Zach Wilson to injury.

Wilson left Friday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles late in the first quarter. He came up limping after a non-contact injury following a scramble and awkward dive to the turf. And injury news is never good, the Jets did provide some positive updates regarding the situation.

Wilson is set to undergo surgery on Tuesday in Los Angeles. He’s expected to miss two-to-four weeks, according to Brian Costello of the New York Post. The second-year quarterback suffered a meniscus tear in his right knee.

“We’re optimistic, but he’s not out of the woods until they get in there and make the decision,” head coach Robert Saleh said.

Wilson completed three of his five passes for 61 yards in his limited preseason action on Friday. Mike White stepped in after the starter exited and completed 10-of-20 throws for 98 yards.

The Jets defeated the Eagles 24-21.

Will Zach Wilson Miss Any Regular Season Action?

The biggest question surrounding Zach Wilson’s injury is whether it will cost him any time in the regular season. Right now, there’s a chance he’s back on the field in time for the opener against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Sept. 11.

That first game sits four weeks away on the calendar. Reports indicate the quarterback will miss between two and four weeks. We’ll learn more after Tuesday’s surgery.

Wilson entered this season focusing heavily on the playbook and improving from his rookie campaign. In 2021, he totaled 2,334 yards and nine touchdowns with 11 interceptions. He started 13 contests for the Jets.

The Jets play the Atlanta Falcons and New York Giants in the final two preseason games of 2022. New York’s regular season opener against the Ravens airs on CBS at 12 p.m. CT.