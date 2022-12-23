Jets TE CJ Uzomah One-Ups Teammates, Rocks ‘Christmas Story’ Bunny Onesie Before TNF

With it being Christmas this week, NFL stars are dressing up. The Jets own CJ Uzomah donned a fit from A Christmas Story. Uzomah is going to have to compete for the best outfit of the night. He wasn’t the only one that had the holiday spirit in mind when they showed up at Met Life Stadium tonight.

One thing is for sure, CJ Uzomah is going to get the award for the cutest outfit. While his teammate Quincy Williams dressed up as the Grinch, Uzomah went more simple. He put on the pink bunny footie pajamas just like Ralphie’s Aunt would have wanted him to.

When you gotta carry your sneakers into the game, you know you’re dedicated to the bit.

Ralphie’s Aunt hooked CJ Uzomah up with a pregame fit



Last week one bright spot in the Jets’ loss to Detriot was the fact CJ Uzomah got involved. He scored a couple of times on just two receptions. Uzomah has had 17 receptions on the season and can be a valuable piece of the offense if the right opportunities arise.

Tonight, the Jets and Uzomah are focused on taking down the Jacksonville Jaguars. Making sure they don’t “shoot their eye out” so to speak, New York needs to cut down on mistakes. If they can manage to not turn the ball over, then it might be a successful night for the home team.

Will CJ Uzomah Find the Endzone Again?

The key for CJ Uzomah and the Jets begins and ends with Zach Wilson. Wilson has already been benched once this season in favor of Mike White. However, due to injury, Wilson is back as the starter. Against the Lions last week, the team came up three points short, falling 20-17.

Uzomah did find success with Wilson. The question remains if that connection going to last through this week. The Jets are 7-7 this season and their playoff hopes ride on this game tonight. The same can be said for the 6-8 Jags, though.

Where do you think this will go, Outsiders? Can the Jets defense do enough to help Zach Wilson, CJ Uzomah, and the offense overcome their deficiencies? Thursday Night Football is the ultimate testing ground as New York hopes to get above .500 on the year with a win.