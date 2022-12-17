Jets’ Zach Wilson Reveals His ‘Super Power’ in Viral TikTok, And It Seems Like He’s Trolling Himself

While showing his talents off the football field, New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson also revealed his “superpower” in an NFL TikTok video. In the clip, Zach Wilson seemingly trolls himself by revealing that his superpower is none of the other decision-making. Some NFL fans did catch on to the remark. “Is no one gonna talk about Zach Wilson saying decision making?” One fan asked. Another fan also asked if anyone missed Wilson’s response to the question.

Zach Wilson has noticeably had a rough 2022 NFL season. Last month, he was benched as starting quarterback with the Jets for the Chicago Bears game. Wilson was notably the No. 2 pick of the NFL draft. When asked about being benched as starting quarterback for the game, Wilson told reporters, “It’s tough, man, it’s never fun. But the first thing that kinda went to my mind was, ‘I gotta get to work. I gotta get better.’ I’m gonna approach that every single day, just keep working to get better.”

However, Zach Wilson admitted he wasn’t necessarily surprised about the decision to bench him as starting quarterback. “Because I haven’t been doing my job,” he revealed. “Of course, I would like to not agree with the decision and everything, but it comes down to I gotta play better.”

Zach Wilson to Return to Starting Lineup for the Detroit Lions Game

According to the New York Post, Zach Wilson was announced to return to the starting lineup for the New York Jets after Mike White wasn’t clear to play due to potentially causing further damage to his fractured ribs. He sustained the injury during last week’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

In the locker room on Friday (December 16th), Zach Wilson revealed that he’s very excited to return to the starting lineup. “I’m ready to go,” Wilson stated. “I feel like these past three weeks I’ve just been trying to keep improving and getting better and taking each day with the mentality as if I was playing.”

When asked about being benched, Zach Wilson referenced the situation. “Well, I mean the worst has already happened, right, for me personally.”

Jets Head Coach, Robert Saleh, then spoke about bringing back Zach Wilson as a starter. Saleh said he believes the other players trust him. “I know as a coaching staff we trust him, and I know the team trusts him. I mean, he’s played very good football for us and we did go 5-2 with him at quarterback. We’ve got all the faith in him, but he’s really just got to focus on Sunday and Sunday alone.”

Currently, the New York Jets have a record of 7-6. They will be taking on the Detroit Lions on Sunday, which has a record of 6-7.