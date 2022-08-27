Jim Mora Summoning Ghosts in Attempt to Make UConn Football a Winner

UConn head football coach Jim Mora may not have history on his side in attempting to turn around the program, but he does have ghosts. And that has to mean something, right?

About to embark on his first season in charge of the Huskies, Mora revealed recently he lives in a house on a hill above the UConn campus. A house filled with the supernatural — quite the metaphor of the state of program.

“I’m convinced it’s haunted,” Mora said of his house.

No worry, however, as these aren’t bad ghosts. These are good ghosts — the kind Mora hopes can bring good fortune the Huskies’ way.

“I just warn everyone who stays that it’s haunted, but they’re good ghosts,” Mora said.

Mora, 60, was named head coach in November 2021. It’s one of the tougher coaching jobs in the country, as Mora inherits a program that went 1-11 last season and last made a bowl appearance in 2016. The Huskies last recorded a winning season in 2010 when they went 8-5 under Randy Edsall.

Why UConn for Jim Mora?

Having coached in the NFL and at a big-time program collegiately in UCLA, you might be wondering how Mora found himself in Mansfield, Connecticut, of all places. The answer is really simple: Mora loves this. And with it being five years since his firing at UCLA, Mora said he was itching for another opportunity.

“I wanted another chance. I was at the point, if it didn’t happen, I was OK with it…” Mora said, via ESPN. “There was an itch that I had that I really felt like I needed this opportunity. It’s what I love to do, it’s what I’m passionate about. I love being able to affect these kids. I’m at the point in my life where it’s really, truly not about me.”

A roster overhaul was needed at UConn and Mora has done just that. 40 new scholarship players have been brought in, meaning roughly half of the roster wasn’t on the team last season. Finding a role for everyone will be the challenge for Mora, but one he’s thrilled to figure out.

“The challenge of going uphill and taking over a program like this,” Mora said. “It inspires me and breathes life into me.”