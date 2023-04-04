Jim Nantz Has Emotional Sign Off on Final March Madness Call Following UConn National Title Win

Jim Nantz, the steady, velvety voice of March Madness, gave his final send off Monday night after the confetti guns quit popping and everyone moved the celebration to the locker room.

The question was what would Nantz say? He’s not leaving all his sports duties. We still will be able to hear his voice. We just won’t get another Jim Nantz guiding us through a near month of emotional and dramatic March Madness.

Here are his final words after UConn won the program’s fifth NCAA title with a finals win over upstart San Diego State.

“One thing I learned through all this is everybody has a dream, everybody has a story to tell. Just trying to find that story. Be kind.”

That’s when Bill Raftery interrupted, but only for a moment. “You’ve told them better than most, let me tell you.”

Nantz continued: “Can I tell you one other thing, I mean this. Not going to play off ‘hello friends’, but to you and everybody in the college game, our CBS family, my family, all the viewers, thank you for being my friend.” (It worked for the Golden Girls, why not Jim Nantz and March Madness?)

And it ends with a lingering shot on UConn forward Adama Sanogo with his eyes still glistening with tears.

Jim Nantz with some amazing words as he wraps up his final National Title Game ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NtxPkxzcAp — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 4, 2023

Jim Nantz Goes Straight from March Madness to the Masters

There’s no need dwell in Nantz nostalgia, unless the only sport you watch is men’s college basketball. The 63-year-old plans to keep his other major assignments like the Masters golf tournament and NFL football.

Jim Nantz decided to give up March Madness, which is such a long event it bleeds into April, to spend more time at home with his family. He married Courtney Richards, his second wife, in 2012. The couple have two elementary-school age children.

“I’m not retiring,” Nantz told USA TODAY. “I’ve still got about 40 weeks a year to cover the NFL, the Super Bowl and golf for another dozen years or so.”

Rather, Nantz put a pin in his 37 years of being the primary voice of one of the biggest American sporting events. He worked in the studio for his first five tournaments, then served as lead on play-by-play for the final 32.

Now, Jim Nantz moves from his base at NRG Stadium in Houston to Augusta National in Georgia. He’ll be on hand for Thursday’s opening round. This is his Masters No. 38. He’s told reporters he plans on reaching his 51st Masters before giving it all up. If it all goes as planned, it’s the same year that the Masters, the most famous golf tourmanent in the world, celebrates its centennial.

If you’re curious, next year you’ll hear Ian Eagle as the lead play-by-play for March Madness. Until then, thank you for being a friend.