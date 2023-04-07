Jim Nantz Opens Up On The Emotion Of Calling His Final NCAA Tournament

Jim Nantz’s 32-year run as the voice of the Final Four came to an end Monday night with UConn’s 76-59 victory over San Diego State.

Nantz, who is leaving CBS Sports‘ coverage of the NCAA Tournament to spend more time with his family, joined “The Dan Patrick Show” Friday to discuss calling the last final four of his career. Nantz said he felt emotionally unprepared to call the game Monday.

“As the weekend was going on, I was more and more fatigued and overwhelmed by all the tributes and the nice things people were saying,” Nantz said, via Awful Announcing. “I just couldn’t keep up with all the correspondence, I’m still trying to get back to people. But Monday morning, I felt like I was not prepared to do the game emotionally.

“I was teetering on the edge of great fatigue and deep emotion. Not because I’m saying goodbye. Just because the fact that I felt like I was the last link for a lot of people that worked that tournament for nearly 40 years, and I was repping them. And I just hadn’t felt that weak mentally going into a game in decades… somehow it came time to perform, and I felt good once the tally light came on.”

Nantz, 63, was emotional as he signed off for the final time before thanking everyone for “being my friend.”

“One thing I learned through all this is everybody has a dream, everybody has a story to tell. Just trying to find that story. Be kind,” Nantz said. “Can I tell you one other thing, I mean this. Not going to play off ‘hello friends’, but to you and everybody in the college game, our CBS family, my family, all the viewers, thank you for being my friend.”

Jim Nantz Staying Busy After Retiring from Calling NCAA Final Four

Nantz’s schedule will remain steady, as he will continue to call NFL games on CBS alongside Tony Romo. In addition, Nantz will remain the voice of the Masters, making the trip from Houston to Augusta National Golf Club for this weekend’s event.

“I’m not retiring,” Nantz told USA Today. “I’ve still got about 40 weeks a year to cover the NFL, the Super Bowl and golf for another dozen years or so.”