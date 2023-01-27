Jim Nantz Pays Touching Tribute to Billy Packer Who Passed Away on Thursday

Former college basketball legend Billy Packer passed away on Thursday evening, leaving behind a flamboyant legacy as one of college sports’ finest and funnest announcers. One of his longtime partners in the booth, a broadcasting icon himself, Jim Nantz, spoke Friday morning on just what made the late Packer such a joy to call games alongside.

“I think Billy will go down in history as one of the greatest analysts in the history of sports television,” Nantz said on the set of CBS Mornings. “I think that when you look at the pantheon of great analysts, you’ve got John Madden and you’ve got Billy Packer. You start right there. He blessed this network for a long time, from 1982 until he retired in 2008. One of my dearest friends. It’s been a restless night thinking of the Packer family, which I’m very close to. I got to speak to Billy the day before he died, and tell him I loved him.”

Nantz went on with the compliments, noting Packer’s big heart for basketball and for life itself.

“He was a genius,” Nantz added. “There was no one who could look at the field, in this case, look at the court, and see everything. He’s going to be very much missed. But he loved college basketball and he looked after it as a guardian of the sport. He’s just a giant. And a giant heart, that’s all I can tell you.”

Sincere words from a sincere friend and colleague of Packer’s in Jim Nantz, who sat alongside Packer for many Final Fours.

More on Packer, Nantz

Packer himself called 34 consecutive Final Fours over the course of his career. A record that is hard to imagine will ever be broken — and certainly not by Nantz himself, who is hanging up the microphone at the NCAA Tournament for good after this year’s Final Four in Houston.

After the 2023 champion is crowned, Nantz will pass the baton to Ian Eagle, who will take over play-by-play duties at the Final Four moving forward. Nantz said he wants to spend more time with his kids and family. And relieving himself from the Final Four helps accomplish that goal.

Don’t worry, though. Nantz will still call NFL games alongside Tony Romo. He’ll also continue as the voice of the Masters each spring as well. Just taking one of those major assignments off his plate.