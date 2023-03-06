Jim Nantz Recalls ‘Career Lowlight’ Story of Clint Eastwood and an ‘Adult Film’

Phrasing is everything to a sports play-by-play guy. Jim Nantz is revered as one of the best in the business, but even he can slip up from time to time. And on one occasion, it led to an embarrassing moment between he and Hollywood star Clint Eastwood.

Nantz recently made an appearance on the Five Clubs podcast. That’s when he revealed one of his biggest mistakes and a “lowlight” of his professional career. It happened right in front of Eastwood during a PGA Tour event.

“I had, years ago, Clint Eastwood in the booth at Pebble Beach, as we had for 30 years,” Nantz said, per Golf.com. “And Davis Love had just won the tournament; he shot 64 to come from way behind. Davis had told me one time that growing up, his favorite childhood actor was Clint Eastwood. And one of the reasons why is that the first time he ever went to see a movie, with his dad, was a Clint Eastwood movie.”

“So we’re on camera, and I’m thanking Clint as we’re drawing near the end of the broadcast and he’s going to leave to go down to the green and give the trophy away. And I said, hey, by the way, before you leave, I just want you to know that you’re going to be presenting that trophy to Davis, and he’s a huge Clint Eastwood fan. In fact, the first adult film he ever saw in his life, you starred in.”

Nantz’s comment had good intentions, but you can understand why it was so embarrassing. And making that comment on camera? Even worse.

How Did Clint Eastwood React to Jim Nantz’s Slip?

How did a legendary actor like Clint Eastwood respond to Jim Nantz’s unfortunate comment? Well, he was pretty puzzled, apparently.

“Yeah, I felt the temperature in the tower drop about 20 degrees when Clint looked at me — I didn’t know what I said — he said, ‘I never made an adult film in my life.’ That’s not what I meant!”

Obviously, “adult film” is not something Eastwood wants on his resumé.

Nantz has landed a number of major events during his sports broadcasting career because he’s one of the best in the business. But even the very best have the occasional blunder in front of the cameras.