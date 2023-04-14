Jim Nantz Responds to CBS Sports Critics, Who Felt Phil Mickelson Was Snubbed Due To LIV Golf

There was discourse heading into the 2023 Masters Tournament this past weekend as to just how much viewers would get to see of LIV Golf‘s stars — specifically Phil Mickelson.

Many wondered the lengths CBS would go not to show Mickelson’s shots due to his association with the upstart Saudi-backed circuit, even as he crept up to the top of the leaderboard during the final round Sunday. Jim Nantz, on the call for his 38th Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, insists this wasn’t the case.

Nantz recently told Jimmy Traina of Sports Illustrated that no effort was made to hide Mickelson from the broadcast.

“If you went back and looked at the full coverage on Sunday, including Sunday morning, the finishing up of the third round, our guys were really on Phil,” Nantz told Traina, via Awful Announcing. “Part of it is the optics. When you look at a leaderboard at the end. And you see that Phil’s tied for second, you think, ‘Well, my gosh, they must have been on him all day.’

“But with two holes to play, he was like tied for fifth with eight other guys at six under par. He had been covered up to that point, but there was action happening everywhere… Everyone knows Phil’s been a buddy of mine for a long time. There was no effort at all to conceal him or hide him at all… At the end, the leaderboard looks like, ‘Well, he should have gotten that much coverage because he finished second.’ But you don’t know how it’s all going to play out in the end. There was no effort at all by anybody at CBS to treat anyone any differently.”

Phil Mickelson Has Impressive Showing at Masters

Mickelson, 52, became one of the first golfers to defect from the PGA Tour for LIV Golf in 2022. He declined to participate in last year’s Masters and largely remained low key while attending this year’s Masters. A past champion, Mickelson was given the honor to attend the annual Champions Dinner. 1979 Masters winner Fuzzy Zoeller and 1973 winner Tommy Aaron both said that Mickelson failed to speak at all during the event.

Mickelson navigated the rigors of Augusta National like a pro. He finished 8-under par and T2 alongside fellow LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka. He was aided by a 7-under par 65 final round performance.

“To come out today. And play the way I did and hit the shots when I needed, it’s so much fun,” Mickelson said Sunday. “I’m grateful to be a part of this tournament. And to be here competing and then to play well, it means a lot.”