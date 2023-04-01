Jim Nantz Sends Heartfelt Message Ahead of Calling His Last Final Four

This weekend will be a last for legendary announcer Jim Nantz — his final time on the call for the NCAA Men’s Final Four.

Nantz, who has been the lead voice of the Final Four since 1991, was emotional when asked about this weekend being his final call.

“Oh, you are trying to get me to already start crying?” Nantz asked.

Nantz continued, saying “it’s tough to say goodbye.”

“It’s tough to say goodbye,” Nantz said. “I’ve loved every minute of it. It’s been a huge part of my life. To have this farewell in Houston, this is a very important city to me—this is my gateway. I am excited, I am here to celebrate with all my friends the times that we have had covering one of the great championships of American sports.”

Nantz, 63, has called many Final Four games featuring blue bloods such as Duke, North Carolina, Kentucky and Kansas. The 2023 Final Four, however, is absent of those typically associated with college basketball — save UConn — the four-time national champions. FAU and San Diego State will do battle with both schools looking to make their first National Title Game appearance. Miami will look to do the same when they face the Huskies.

Jim Nantz Excited to Call Last Final Four

Nantz is excited to see “the little guy” in the Final Four, adding that it “gives life to this tournament.”

“This event is really made for dreamers, people are given a chance to compete,” Nantz said. “The little guy. What we have this year is a bunch of dreamers who made their way to Houston. Florida Atlantic, San Diego State and Miami – have never been here before. This is what gives life to this tournament. It can’t always be the same teams and this is a great example. UConn has the history, but it’s the bonds and the closeness that has helped these teams get here.”

A University of Houston graduate, it’s quite fitting this year’s Final Four is taking place in the “Space City.”

“I’m very grateful that the city gave me that chance,” Nantz said. “I have just a huge heart-filled measure of thanks for being able to have this seat for that long, to be able to tell so many stories and document so many great events. And no regrets. I’m just looking forward to one last celebration of college basketball. Not me.”