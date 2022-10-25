jim-nantz-stepping-down-from-ncaa-basketball-tournament-broadcast-after-2023

Jim Nantz, legendary sports broadcaster, will call his final NCAA Men’s Final Four in 2023 as he prepares to retire from the role. Ian Eagle is set to replace Nantz moving forward. At 63 years old, the broadcaster has spent more than 30 years announcing the Big Dance. Sports are just better with him on the call.

It was announced that Jim Nantz would step down earlier on Monday night. The 2023 Final Four is set to take place in Houston. It isn’t a coincidence that Nantz selected 2023 as his final year. Early in his career, he started sportscasting while attending the University of Houston.

For his final run in the tournament, Nantz will be on CBS watching the best teams in college basketball battle for a title. Right now, the broadcaster is focused on family and getting to spend more time with them.

“It is time with two young children and an older daughter that I spend more time at home,” he said in an interview, via NYPost. “Daddy needs to be home.”

This isn’t the only event Jim Nantz is the voice of, and he won’t be hanging up his microphone completely. When you’re the best of the best you have a lot of jobs. This is just his way of consolidating and giving himself more free time.

Fans can still expect to hear Nantz on CBS for NFL coverage along with Tony Romo. That duo has turned into something else in the last few years. Just amazing and fun to listen to. And, of course, Nantz is set to continue his coverage for golf on CBS, including the Masters.

Jim Nantz, Living Legend

After the Final Four comes and goes, Jim Nantz will have 32 under his belt. His first came in 1986 and he hasn’t looked back since. And if you think that Nantz is going to just let the games be played, stay away from basketball, and enjoy his April – think again.

The sportscaster is adamant that he will be there for the championship game at the very least. When he’s sitting there in the stands, he’s going to have his kids sitting next to him.

“I would like to sit in the stands for the great majority of the game with my kids,” he says. “And tell them that their dad used to call this game. ‘Now, if you’ll excuse me for a few minutes, I’ve got to go down to the floor and give the trophy away.’ That will be a lot of fun.”