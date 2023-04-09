CBS Sports’ Jim Nantz took a subtle jab at LIV Golf during the third round of the 2023 Masters Tournament Sunday.

Nantz, calling his 38th Masters this weekend at Augusta National Golf Club, took the opportunity well after Brooks Koepka’s tee shot on No. 15 landed on the crosswalk.

Jim Nantz picked an unusual way to describe where a Brooks Koepka shot landed (0:48). "And there he is, right on The CW…the crosswalk." pic.twitter.com/ozpe3iWBV2 — Next Impulse Sports (@NextImpulse) April 9, 2023

“And there he is, right on The CW…the crosswalk,” Nantz said.

LIV Golf, the Saudi-backed upstart circuit, is in its second season and airs on The CW. LIV Golf struggled to secure a television rights deal before landing on The CW, a channel hardly associated with sports. While viewership has been solid through three events compared to other programming on the network, it pales in comparison to PGA Tour events its gone head-to-head with.

LIV Golf kicked off its second season at El Camaleón Mayakoba Golf Course in Mexico last month, recording a Saturday overnight rating of 0.2 on The CW. “World’s Funniest Animals,” which aired on The CW later in the day, garnered more viewers, per Golf Digest.

Despite trotting out a field consisting of past major winners in Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and Koepka among others, LIV Golf failed to challenge the PGA Tour’s Honda Classic. The Honda Classic drew a 2.4 rating for Sunday’s Final Round featuring a generally weaker field.

Koepka, who won LIV Golf’s event in Orlando last weekend, happens to be the leader through three rounds at Augusta National. He sits 11-under par, holding a two-shot lead over Jon Rahm, No. 3 in the Official World Golf Ranking. The two are paired together for the final round and will tee off at 2:33 p.m. ET.

Will Brooks Koepka Claim 1st Masters Victory?

Koepka, the four-time major champion, is looking for his first since 2019, as well as his first green jacket. Just 32 years old and healthy for the first time in years, Koepka is eying the title of Grand Slam champion. Only five golfers have ever won all four of golf’s modern majors (Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Woods). Koepka is hoping to put himself one step closer to accomplishing the feat, needing the Masters and The Open Championship to do it.

With Sunday’s windy conditions expected to continue throughout the day, Koepka stressed the importance of being in control of his shots in the final round.

“Look, it’s going to be an interesting afternoon,” Koepka said. “If the wind keeps blowing and keeps swirling like this down there, anything can happen. You’ve just got to be in control of your ball.”