Jimbo Fisher Catching Serious Heat on Social Media After Another Texas A&M Loss

The seat in Jimbo Fisher’s office is getting a little toastier. Though he’s got a pretty lucrative contract, fans and media are blasting the head coach following another Texas A&M loss, this time to South Carolina.

Texas A&M fell to South Carolina 30-24 on Saturday night in Columbia. That loss dropped the Aggies to 3-4 on the season and 1-3 in the SEC. After signing the best-ever recruiting class in history, fans and media are taking shots at Fisher.

Jimbo Fisher in the locker room after another L: pic.twitter.com/9T19s6PjBv — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) October 23, 2022

Texas A&M’s offense has been particularly bad this season. In seven games, the Aggies have exceeded 30 points just one time — a 31-0 win over Sam Houston State in the opener.

another nail in the coffin of Jimbo as an offensive play caller — string (@propjoesays) October 23, 2022

Getting rid of Fisher won’t come cheap, if it’s a move Texas A&M decides to make. If the athletic department parts ways with the head coach, it will come at an $86 million buyout.

A reminder that included with Jimbo Fisher's $80 million buyout, most coaches have a clause that the buyout is reduced by the salary amount of your next job.



Jimbo's DOES NOT. Full payouts on everything. — Allan Bell (@AllanBell247) October 23, 2022

A lot of fans in College Station are already fed up, though. That’ll a lot of people to tweeting about Fisher’s buyout for the next few days.

"Jimbo Fisher's buyout" might be trending for the next 24-48 hours — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) October 23, 2022

Life doesn’t get much easier for Fisher and the Aggies. They’ll play No. 7 Ole Miss (7-1), Florida (4-3), Auburn (3-4), UMass (1-6) and LSU (6-2) to close out the season.

A Sign of Things to Come?

Far be it from us to participate in any foreshadowing conversations, but there was something interesting that happened in early October regarding Jimbo Fisher. His truck was reportedly towed on Texas A&M’s campus while the team was in Starkville playing Mississippi State.

A social media post appeared to show someone on Texas A&M’s campus towing Fisher’s truck, though it wasn’t confirmed if it was actually his vehicle.

they really towed Jimbo’s truck 💀 A1 towing is ruthless pic.twitter.com/Z2nC9cHbIq — Barstool Texas A&M (@BarstoolTexasAM) September 30, 2022

That can’t be a good sign for your highly-paid football coach, can it?

Maybe we looked a little too much into that incident when it occurred in late September. Now that Texas A&M is 3-4, though, it has us scratching our heads. Is it a sign of things to come?