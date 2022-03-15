Jimmie Johnson Details How NASCAR Experience Will Help Return to Texas Motor Speedway for IndyCar

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson will compete in an oval track race at a very familiar speedway in Texas this weekend. Johnson, 46, known for his prowess in stock car racing, will be behind the wheel of an INDYCAR this time as he races in the American Legion’s XPEL 375 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Johnson won a NASCAR-record seven races at Texas Motor Speedway in his career near-20 year career. His track-record seven wins rank fourth among his career victories at a single track (Dover-11, Martinsville-9, Charlotte-8). No other Cup driver in history besides Jimmie Johnson has won more than four races at Texas.

Johnson’s No 48 Carvana/American Legion Honda is a very different machine than his legendary No. 48 Chevrolet he drove at Hendrick Motorsports. But Johnson said he hopes he can translate his oval racing experience to the new sport.

“There is a rhythm to an oval and maintaining your minimum speed, how to set up a gap and close a gap using the draft so there’s race craft that I think will be useful,” Johnson said. “But the worlds are pretty far apart, further apart than I anticipated. My test here in August, I felt more comfortable on the second set of tires than I have period in INDYCAR on a road or street course.”

Jimmie Johnson’s expertise on oval tracks should help him in Texas this weekend

Johnson elaborated by saying that although all aspects of maintenance differ from NASCAR and INDYCAR, some similarities exist in terms of racing fundamentals.

“It was really surprising to me that there were some similarities because on a road course there are none between NASCAR and INDYCAR vehicles,” Johnson said. “Granted, the pace is much quicker around here than a Cup car, tools are different, car is different, but I did find that some of the basic changes to a car cross over from NASCAR and the way you generate lap time, the way you carry momentum, the way you set up the passes, a lot of that is much more in my wheelhouse.

“My expectations parallel that and to what the others think my expectations are much higher on ovals.”

Johnson never performed well on non-oval street tracks in his illustrious career (just one NASCAR win out of 83 victories); so it’s no surprise he’s excited to compete at the Texas Motor Speedway. He said the addition of more oval races to his INDYCAR schedule bodes well for better finishes.

“When I look back through my career, I’ve been here before and I know there is a pattern to my learning, there’s pattern to adapting to the cars and tracks, so I’m not as nervous about it,” Johnson said. “I know there’s a natural process and I just have to give it time. And I know myself. I feel energized; and I love the time and effort I’m putting in to try and cover as much ground as fast as I can. It’s been a familiar process but also a fun one and one I’m really enjoying.”

The XPEL 375 will start at 12:40 p.m. ET and will be televised live on NBC.