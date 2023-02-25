JJ Redick Fires Back at NBA Legend with NSFW Response

JJ Redick is firing back at NBA legend Dominique Wilkins. The former NBA sharpshooter and current ESPN analyst sounded off on the Hall of Famer in a recent podcast.

On a recent edition of First Take, Redick argued that Larry Bird wasn’t one of the best three-point shooters of all-time because of his lack of volume. Wilkins responded to those remarks, calling them “stupid.”

Redick didn’t take too kindly to Wilkins’ remarks. He then fired back with some NSFW comments of his own.

“The idea that I’m disrespecting older players for questioning media narratives around that era, that’s not disrespect!” Redick said on Old Man and the Three. “What I said then, what I’ve said 15 or 16 times since then, on the podcast, on ESPN … Players should be celebrated, we should congratulate greatness for that era. The greatest players of every era would be fine in any era.

“And one of the pushbacks on that comment is always, ‘Today’s players wouldn’t be fine in the ‘80s and ‘90s,’ which is f—ing bulls—.”

Wilkins’ biggest argument against Redick’s comments? Players in today’s game would struggle with the physicality in the league.

“First of all, Redick don’t know what the hell he’s talking about,” Wilkins said, per USA TODAY. “I’m like, what basketball was you watching? To say something as idiotic as that is ridiculous. The physicality that was a part of the league. Hey, look, when you can put your hand on a guy’s hip and make him go a certain way, and you can put your elbow in his chest a guy to slow him up — there’s not that many guys that can deal with that type of pressure.”

Since becoming an NBA analyst, JJ Redick has had no trouble speaking his mind, even if his comments are unpopular. Agree or disagree, he’s refreshingly authentic.

So, when Dominique Wilkins tried to throw the “physicality” of the 80s and 90s NBA in Redick’s face, he fired back.

“The trope that every old talking head uses, Mad Dog, Stephen A., ‘physicality, physicality, physicality,’” Redick said. “My entire point about the segment was that outside of hard fouls and fighting, the physicality, the basketball play … is not that much different than today’s NBA.”

Redick then closed the argument by saying that players should be judged by the era they plan in, not in an all-time conversation.