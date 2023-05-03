JJ Redick leaves Stephen A. Smith in awe after epic ‘First Take’ intro

Sports television host and personality Stephen A. Smith is known for bringing energy, a strong vocabulary, and hot sports takes to ‘First Take’ every weekday on ESPN.

On Wednesday’s episode of the show, Smith was not in person in the studio and instead was filming from in Los Angeles. This left former NBA player and current analyst JJ Redick in the studio with Chris Russo and Molly Qerim.

Redick usually tries to stay calm and calculated on First Take, but decided to make up for the lack of Stephen A. Smith’s presence by delivering a high-energy introduction that left Smith and others shocked to start the show.

.@jj_redick took over the intro today and it was amazing 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZuTVfQx6Zt — First Take (@FirstTake) May 3, 2023

With sunglasses on and a popped collar, Redick deemed Wednesday’s show ‘the JJ takeover’ as he hilariously previewed what was upcoming on Wednesday’s episode.

The monologue left Smith in shock and awe even all the way in Los Angeles, as Redick may have made the case for replacing Stephen A moving forward if when he’s not in person.

Kendrick Perkins Explains Bizarre Hot Mic Moment on ESPN Monday to Stephen A. Smith



Former NBA player and current analyst Kendrick Perkins has a bizarre moment on ESPN’s ‘First Take’ last week. Last Monday while host Stephen A. Smith was speaking about the Dallas Mavericks, a strange breathing and moaning sound was picked up by the microphone.

And Perkins was the culprit.

The peculiar moment left viewers scratching their heads and possibly laughing, and on a recent ‘First Take’ episode Smith brought the moment back to life. Before addressing a question about the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies playoff series, Perkins let a large sigh to display his annoyance. A moment that Smith let slide the first time, but not the second time around.

Stephen A. Smith and Kendrick Perkins with some great analysis of Perk's loud breathing pic.twitter.com/xevulFp7Lq — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 14, 2023

“Well first of all before you speak let me tell you this Kendrick Perkins. You already went viral for breathing deeply a few days ago, you gonna do that again on Friday morning? You gonna do that again on Friday morning,” Smith repeated. “That what you’re gonna do?”

Perkins retorted, revealing that the reason for his heavy breathing on Monday’s show was due to him fighting a sickness.

“The breathing on Monday was because I couldn’t control myself because damnit I had the flu. But I don’t miss days of work, just like you, I learn from you,” Perkins explained.

Perkins revealed that his dramatic breath on Friday’s episode was intentional, and hopefully, Big Perk can avoid being under the weather and any unintentional heavy breathing moving forward.