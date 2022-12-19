JJ Watt Calls Out NFL Over ‘Random’ Drug Tests During His Career

The NFL’s “random” drug testing policy may not be quite so random, according to JJ Watt. The star defensive end for the Arizona Cardinals took a shot at the league on Monday after being selected.

Watt had a monster performance in Arizona’s 24-15 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday. He collected three sacks, totaled five tackles and broke up a pass in the game. On Monday, he just so happened to be selected for a performance-enhancing substance test.

Watt says this isn’t the first time something like this has happened in his career. He took to Twitter to share his frustration.

“I think I’ve been ‘randomly selected’ after every 3 sack game of my career,” Watt said.

I think I’ve been “randomly selected” after every 3 sack game of my career 😂🤦🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/8r7Nc8XRMF — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 19, 2022

Quite convenient how that works out, isn’t it?

There’s really no way to know if Watt is actually being selected randomly or if the NFL is tagging the defensive end after these monster performances. Either way, it’s got to be pretty frustrating.

Watt hasn’t been the only one to complain about the “randomness” of these tests this season. Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown called out NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after he was selected for a “random” test following one of the best performances of his career.

Brown totaled six catches for 156 yards and three touchdowns in Philly’s 35-13 win over Pittsburgh earlier this season. The receiver was selected for a random drug test afterwards. He was not too pleased.

“I would have a drug test this morning huh lol,” Brown wrote. “Rogerrrr this is not random.”

Believe it or not, there was a time when JJ Watt actually hated football. It had nothing to do with random drug testing, but instead, his poor performance on the field.

In an episode of HBO’s Hard Knocks, Watt revealed the struggles he endured during his rookie season with the Houston Texans. It took him some time to get adjusted to the league.

“I hated football, for like, the first eight games of my rookie year,” Watt said. “I sucked, I was just bad.”

When did that change? Watt also talked about the key to his success, which came after a game in which he got pulled multiple times.

“The next day, I kind of said, ‘I’m sucking already, so why not suck doing it my way?’” Watt said. “And I was so much more free and I was so much more trusting myself and playing football.”

During his career, Watt has piled up 111.5 sacks and is a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year. And to think, there was a time when he hated playing.