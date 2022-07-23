J.J. Watt Jokes with Wife in Hilarious ‘Gym Etiquette’ Tweet, Social Media Responds

J.J. Watt has had enough … in his own house. The NFL star defensive end is calling out his wife for her gym etiquette, and letting everyone see the egregious crime she committed during a recent workout. Except — she didn’t even commit it.

Over the weekend, Watt appeared to be a little annoyed with his wife, Kealia Ohai, for her gym habits. The star defensive end made it seem like she’s not the kind to re-rack her weights when done at the gym. Watt called her out with a hilarious post on social media.

“I would appreciate it if you racked your weights when you’re done working out @KealiaOhai,” Watt wrote. “It’s called gym etiquette. Ever heard of it?”

The joke? The dumbbell weight is 135 pounds. And while it’s entirely possible that Ohai could be doing a workout with a 135-pound dumbbell, Watt acknowledged shortly after his initial post that it was a joke.

I would appreciate it if you racked your weights when you’re done working out @KealiaOhai



It’s called gym etiquette.

Ever heard of it? pic.twitter.com/QcIO1lh4Np — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 23, 2022

We all know “that person,” don’t we? The individual who doesn’t re-rack the free weights or wipe down a machine when they’re done using it. Those are two of the most egregious offenses in the workout world. Some chimed in with their own thoughts, not realizing it was a joke.

@KealiaOhai you’re such a badass that 90% of the people in these comments didn’t even realize this was a joke… — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 23, 2022

I don’t workout with light weights like that. But yes, put it back! — RayRanger (@RayFern61471362) July 23, 2022

She’s growing a human so you should definitely clean up after her. — Amy Sullivan (@AmyAhnSully) July 23, 2022

You’re sleeping on the couch tonight dawg Lmaooooo — Jacob (@YarbroughJacob) July 23, 2022

Ohai is also pregnant and the family is expecting their first child soon. Watt and his wife made the announcement in June.

J.J. Watt Gives Back to the Community

J.J. Watt likes to joke on social media but he also likes to give back to the community. He showed an incredible gesture of kindness to a total stranger on Twitter recently.

A woman named Jennifer Simpson planned to sell her Watt-style shoes and jersey in an effort to help pay for her grandfather’s funeral. When the Arizona Cardinals defensive end saw the post, he made an incredible offer.

“Don’t sell your shoes and jersey, we’ll help with the funeral,” Watt wrote. “Sorry for your loss.”

Watt is known for his charitable efforts and his willingness to help others in need. This is just another example of the NFL star’s incredible kindness and why he’s become so popular, even among opposing fans.