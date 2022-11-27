J.J. Watt Celebrates First Thanksgiving as a Father

On Thursday (November 24th), Arizona Cardinals‘ J.J. and his wife Kealia Watt celebrated their first Thanksgiving as parents in an incredibly sweet way.

Prior to enjoying a holiday fest, J.J. and his wife Kealia Watt posed for a sweet snapshot with their son Koa James, who was born last month. “More to be thankful for than ever,” the NFL star declared in the post. “Happy Thanksgiving from our family to yours!”

J.J. and Kealia Watt announced the birth of Koa James last month by writing, “Love and happiness have reached heights we never even knew excited. Koa James Watt 10.23.22.” The couple also recently celebrated Koa’s first game day by sharing a pic of the infant in an adorable outfit. “Let’s go daddy!”

After announcing his wife was pregnant, J.J. Watt shared his thoughts about becoming a father. “I’m excited that during my career that hopefully, I will have a photo of my child on the field,” he stated. “That would be very cool.”

J.J. Watt welcomed his first child during his 12th NFL season. He and Kaelia, a midfielder for the Chicago Red Stars. were married in February 2020. They celebrated their second anniversary earlier this year. “Through 2 years of marriage, many memories have already been created, with so many more on the horizon.”

J.J. Watt Struggled with a ‘Heart Issue’ Earlier This Season

J.J. Watt had quite a struggle at the beginning of the 2022 NFL season and had to get personal with a health issue he experienced. The Arizona Cardinals player revealed he went into atrial fibrillation and sought treatment following the incident. He shared the news before others could.

“I was just told somebody leaked some personal information about me,” J.J. Watt tweeted about the news. “And it’s going to be reported on today. I went into A-fib on Wednesday, had my heart shocked back into rhythm on Thursday and I’m playing today. That’s it.”

PEOPLE also reported that Watt had some injuries and other issues last season as well. This included a shoulder rotator cuff tear. The Arizona Cardinals announced in January that the team “designated” him to return from the injured reserve list.

Also speaking out about his recent health scare, J.J. Watt said, “I’ve had injuries before, I’ve had surgeries before, I’ve never been nervous. I’ve never been scared of anesthesia, I’ve never been scared of surgery, I’ve never been scared of pain. But when they told me they were going to put me out and shock my heart, I was scared.”

However, J.J. Watt admitted he did consider not playing in the following game. “I didn’t know what else to do,” Watt said. “They said I was fine. I’d probably be more uncomfortable sitting on my couch at home. This is what I know. Right or wrong, Maybe that’s messed up.”