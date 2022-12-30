JJ Watt Details Decision to Retire From NFL After 12 Seasons

Many were surprised when Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt announced his retirement after 12 seasons Tuesday.

But to Watt, this was no spur of the moment decision — just one that had already been in the works.

“I’ve known for a little while. It’s the right time,” Watt told reporters Wednesday, via NFL.com. “It feels like the right time. I’ve put so much into the game and the wins and the losses, the mental stress and passion that comes with it, it just weighs on you. It’s heavy, I mean it’s really heavy.

“The losses are very tough to take. You live with the highs and the lows, and I’ve always said that I’d way rather live with the highs and the lows than never know in the middle. I’ve got a son now. Obviously, I had a heart scare in the middle of the year, so there’s certainly some of that that played into it. But I’m very happy and am very at peace with it.”

Watt, 33, walks away from the game as one of the most accomplished defenders in league history. A five-time All-Pro selection, Watt has accumulated 111.5 sacks and 27 forced fumbles throughout his career. He took home AP Defensive Player of the Year Honors three times (2012, 2014, 2015). Watt is one of just three players to ever accomplish the feat (Lawrence Taylor, Aaron Donald.)

He returned to the Cardinals in 2022, on the heels of season-ending shoulder surgery the year prior. Watt has recorded 9.5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss and six pass defendes this season.

“I’d much rather go out playing good football knowing that I could still play and knowing that hopefully people remember me playing good football than to go limping out, being forced out, and knowing that I probably should’ve done it earlier,” Watt said.

One thing that eluded him in his career, however, is the chance to lift the Lombardi Trophy as a Super Bowl champion.

“It’s extremely tough. That’s definitely something that I’ve wrestled with in trying to put perspective on my career,” Watt said. “Because there’s certainly a huge part of me that’s going to be sad, disappointed and frustrated that I could never get a championship. That was heavy on me for a very long time, but then I also was given perspective at point to say, look back and think about if you were a child what you accomplished and if you’d be proud of it and if you’d be thankful for it.

“That’s why I say I’m walking away with nothing but love and gratitude. Did I win a championship? No. But I literally lived out a dream that millions of people would kill for. I have a job that anybody would love. I literally get to do things that I never in my wildest dreams thought I could do. I may not have a trophy, but I’m doing alright and I’m extremely thankful.”

JJ Watt Moving On

Watt and his wife, Kealia Ohai Watt, welcomed their son, Koa, into the world in October. That’s where Watt’s focus will be post-retirement — another reason he decided to step away from the game.

“I’ve added some incredible new pieces to my life with my wife and my son that certainly take a lot of my focus and my energy,” Watt said. “But the wins and the losses of every single week and the energy and the force that I put into every single week and the preparation has never changed. I think that’s honestly part of the reason that it’s time to walk away because I don’t want all my energy to go to that anymore.

“I’m ready to not commit all my energy to that. I’m ready to watch my son grow up. I’m ready to spend more time with my wife. I’m ready for a new challenge, whatever that new challenge may be. I’m looking forward to seeing what else is out there.”