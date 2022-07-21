JJ Watt Helps Woman on Twitter Pay for Grandpa’s Funeral: PHOTOS

Turns out JJ Watt is not only one of the most accomplished defensive players in NFL history, but also a really nice guy. In a Twitter exchange on Wednesday night, the Arizona Cardinals defensive end replied to a woman in need.

Jennifer Simpson – a 26-year-old woman who appears to live in Houston – tweeted out some photos of her Reebok shoes that are in Watt’s signature style. She said she only wore them twice and is trying to sell them for $60 to pay for her grandpa’s funeral costs. Simpson also mentioned she would sell a Watt Texans jersey for $30, and tagged him in the tweet.

I have a pair of @JJWatt womens edition of Reebok shoes size 9 $60. I’ve worn them twice. They are great shoes, im only selling because we are raising money for my grandpas funeral. I also have a Watt womens XL Texans Jersey $30. Anyone interested? pic.twitter.com/USt90n221H — Jennifer Simpson (@JSimpson2014) July 21, 2022

Within 20 minutes, Watt quote tweeted Simpson and told her not to sell either because he would pay for the funeral. And that he is sorry for her loss.

Don’t sell your shoes and jersey, we’ll help with the funeral.



I’m sorry for your loss.



🙏🏼 https://t.co/gMttmVGZCL — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 21, 2022

NFL Star JJ Watt Has Long History of Helping Those in Need

Watt started his NFL career with Houston and spent 10 seasons there from 2011-to-2020. He was named 2017 Walter Payton Man of the Year for his “commitment to philanthropy and community impact.” Helping people is obviously very important to him.

For instance, after Hurricane Harvey hit in 2017, Watt helped raised over $37 million after stating an initial goal of $200,000.

He has also paid for funerals of those involved in tragic deaths in the past. He offered to pay for the 10 victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting in 2018, as well as six victims of the Waukesha parade attack in November 2021.

Simpson was immensely grateful for Watt’s pledge, she tweeted “I freaking love you man” right back at him.

This morning, Simpson shared that the funeral service has already been paid off. And she is now working on covering the cemetery costs of $2,500.

Funeral service will be paid off! Now we’re working on cemetery costs- around $2500 — Jennifer Simpson (@JSimpson2014) July 21, 2022

All of this was possible thanks to the generosity of JJ Watt and his 5.6 million Twitter followers.