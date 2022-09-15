J.J. Watt Returns to Practice for Arizona Cardinals After Missing Week 1

The opening week of the NFL season didn’t go as the Arizona Cardinals had planned, but there is some positive news heading into Week 2. Star defensive end J.J. Watt has returned to the practice field.

Multiple reports indicate that Watt — who missed the Week 1 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs with a calf injury — participated in practice on Thursday. It’s the first time during the young 2022 NFL season that he’s hit the practice field.

Bo Brack of PHNX Sports was one of many to report the news of Watt’s return to the practice field. He also shared video with the report:

J.J. Watt is back at Arizona Cardinals practice. pic.twitter.com/yxjp1zuSR9 — Bo Brack (@BoBrack) September 15, 2022

Watt’s participation level in Thursday’s practice remains unknown at this time. It’s also unclear if he’ll be back on the field for the Cardinals this weekend. Arizona certainly hopes that’s the case.

Last week, Arizona had no defensive answer for the Chiefs’ high-powered offense, led by Patrick Mahomes. The Cardinals dropped a 44-21 decision, allowing Mahomes to throw for 360 yards and five touchdowns. He was not sacked in the game.

Arizona travels to Las Vegas this weekend for a showdown with the Raiders. Both teams are 0-1 to start the season. Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m. CT with coverage on CBS.

Both J.J, T.J. Watt Dealing with Injuries

Unfortunately, the start of the 2022 NFL season hasn’t been kind to the Watt family. J.J. missed the season opener and T.J. suffered a torn pectoral in Pittsburgh’s Week 1 win over Cincinnati.

While J.J.’s status for this weekend remains uncertain, T.J. will miss at least four games after being placed on the Injured/Reserved list. He could miss up to six weeks of the regular season with the injury.

T.J. is the league’s reigning Defensive Player of the Year and was off to a tremendous start to the 2022 campaign. He piled up six tackles, three for loss, and recorded a sack and interception in the Steelers’ 23-20 win.

So far, 2022 hasn’t been great for the Watt brothers. While we know T.J.’s status for the next few weeks, we’ll see if J.J. is finally able to get back on the field for the Cardinals on Sunday.