JJ Watt Reveals Concerning Medical News, Says He’s Playing Today

JJ Watt released an update to Twitter on his medical condition, revealing that he’ll be playing today despite some problems earlier this week.

“I was just told somebody leaked some personal information about me and it’s going to be reported on today,” the defensive end wrote on Twitter.

“I went into A-Fib on Wednesday, had my heart shocked back into rhythm on Thursday and I’m playing today. That’s it.”

That's it.

In the short time that the tweet has been posted, it’s already been liked over 40,000 times.

Plenty of fans reacted to the news online.

“Glad you’re alright,” one person wrote.

Other fans commented on Watt’s toughness. “You’re a Warrior,” they wrote.

Others brought up the fact that throughout the Tua Tagovailoa controversy of the past week, plenty of people on Twitter acted as though they had medical degrees. “Did the twitter doctors okay you to play today?”

A-Fib stands for atrial fibrillation (an arrhythmia which features an irregular heart rhythm.

The Cleveland Clinic describes atrial fibrillation in simpler terms, saying it is “an irregular heart rhythm that begins in your heart’s upper chambers.”

JJ Watt Had Originally Been Listed Questionable With Calf Issue

Watt had been initially listed as questionable for Sunday’s game versus the Carolina Panthers because of a calf issue. However, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported he was expected to play. Both the calf issue and heart issue aren’t slowing the future Hall of Famer down.

On Fox NFL Sunday, Jay Glazer provided an update on the situation. He said that Watt felt “lightheaded” in a meeting on Wednesday. He was then brought to the hospital on Thursday. However, Watt practiced with the team on Friday.

J.J. Watt had his heart shocked back into rhythm on Thursday and his playing today.



An incredible story on J.J. Watt, @JayGlazer has the latest for us.

He played college football at both Central Michigan and Wisconsin. He was drafted by the Houston Texans in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft and became the face of their franchise for a decade.

Watt is widely considered to be one of the greatest defensive linemen of all time.

Watt received the AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award three times in his first five seasons in the league.

While he primarily plays defensive end, he sometimes shifts to defensive tackle in some situations. He also has played plenty of offensive snaps: he caught three touchdown passes during the 2014 season. Watt also holds the Texans’ franchise records for both sacks and forced fumbles.

In 2017, Sports Illustrated named Watt its Sportsman of the Year. Back in March of 2021, Watt signed a two-year, $28 million deal with the Arizona Cardinals. JJ Watt is the older brother of fullback Derek Watt and linebacker/defensive end TJ Watt, both of whom play for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

TJ Watt injured his pectoral muscle in the Steelers’ Week 1 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Steelers expect Watt to return to the lineup later this season.