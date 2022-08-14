J.J. Watt Roasts Himself as a Whimp in Hilarious ‘Baby Rattlesnake’ Encounter Video

J.J. Watt is known as one of the NFL‘s most menacing defensive ends. Yet when it comes to wildlife, the Arizona Cardinals star is human, just like the rest of us.

Watt’s larger-than-life status came crashing back down to earth recently. He stumbled across a baby rattlesnake inside his Arizona home, leaving him at a loss. No amount of NFL training could prepare him for this kind of moment, so he did what any of us would do: Watt called an expert.

And, apparently, Watt’s nightmare turned out to be less dangerous than he originally believed. The reason? It wasn’t a baby rattlesnake in his bathroom.

“I’m from Wisconsin, I don’t have a lot of experience with snakes,” Watt said in a video. “Don’t know a lot about snakes. Don’t know how to handle snakes. Not a big fan of snakes. When I got down here to Arizona, everyone said watch out for the scorpions and watch out for the rattlesnakes. … Stay away from rattlesnakes, baby’s are the most venomous rattlesnake because they don’t know how to handle their venom.

“So, I got all this stuff in my head, so I call a guy. I call this guy, he comes out to the house and takes a look at it. He just picks it up with his bare hands. He goes, ‘Oh, this isn’t a rattlesnake, it’s a longnose snake. Completely harmless.’ And then he left.

“So, if you ever wanna feel like a whimp, that’s the way to do it.”

To Watt’s credit, a lot of us probably wouldn’t know what to do in that situation. It’s always better to be safe than sorry, too. But we won’t complain on seeing Watt in front of the camera with some self-deprecating humor.

J.J. Watt Isn’t a Stanger to Social Media Humor

If you don’t take social media too seriously, J.J. Watt is one of the better follows on Twitter. The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year enjoys having some fun.

In addition to the hilarious video he posted regarding his “rattlesnake encounter,” the defensive end had some jokes for his wife recently. And some might’ve taken it a little too seriously.

With the 135-pound dumbbells sitting on the floor, Watt tweeted out “I would appreciate it if you racked your weights when you’re done working out, @KealiaOhai. It’s called gym etiquette. Ever heard of it?”

I would appreciate it if you racked your weights when you’re done working out @KealiaOhai



It’s called gym etiquette.

Ever heard of it? pic.twitter.com/QcIO1lh4Np — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 23, 2022

While Ohai might be able to curl a 135-pound dumbbell, she is currently pregnant with the Watt family’s first child. It’s unlikely she’s doing that kind of workout right now.

Even Watt alluded to that in a follow-up tweet.

“you’re such a badass that 90% of the people in these comments didn’t even realize this was a joke,” Watt said in another tweet.

We’re not here to endorse anyone through social media, but Watt provides some laughs on a platform that can be pretty negative at times. And everyone can use a laugh now and then.