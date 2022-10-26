JJ Watt and Wife Kealia Announce Birth of Their Son

Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman JJ Watt and Chicago Red Stars forward Kealia Ohai Watt announced the birth of their son Tuesday.

Both took to their respective social media accounts to share a photo of their newborn son, Koa James Watt. Per the Watt’s, Koa was born Sunday.

Love and happiness have reached heights we never even knew existed.



Koa James Watt

10.23.22



❤️💙@KealiaOhai pic.twitter.com/hFO3MQtrim — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 26, 2022

“Love and happiness have reached heights we never even knew existed,” JJ Watt tweeted. “Koa James Watt 10.23.22.”

The Watt’s have been together since 2016 and married in February 2020.

Watt, 33, is regarded as one of the greatest NFL pass rushers of his generation. The three-time AP Defensive Player of the Year has recorded 104.5 sacks during his 12-year career. Watt, in his second season with the Cardinals, has 2.5 sacks and 11 tackles this year.

Ohai Watt, 30, has scored 33 goals during her nine-year NWSL career. She totaled five goals and four assists in 24 games this season with the Red Stars.

Watt is the second Cardinal veteran to welcome a baby boy into the world this year. In August, Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz and USWNT star Julie Ertz announced the birth of their son, Madden.

Zach and Julie Ertz welcomed Madden into the world on August 11 after revealing in April that they were expecting.

“Madden Matthew Ertz our whole world,” Zach Ertz tweeted. “Hallelujah.”

Julie Ertz shared a photo of their son on Instagram.

“One week already with our sweet boy,” Julie Ertz wrote. “Madden Matthew Ertz you are so loved. Beyond grateful to be your mommy. @zachertz and I can’t even put into words how blessed we are to be your parents. Hallelujah.”