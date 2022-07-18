J.K. Dobbins Pushes Back on Injury Report, Says He’ll ‘Damn Sure’ Be Ready for Baltimore Raven’s Season Opener

J.K. Dobbins doesn’t plan on missing any time once the 2022 NFL season kicks off. Despite a report from NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport, the Baltimore Ravens running back says he’ll “damn sure be ready” for Week 1.

Rapoport spoke with NFL Network on Monday to discuss Dobbins’ status heading into training camp. Rapoport did not indicate that Dobbins will for sure miss a few games to start the year but said the Ravens are being cautious during his recovery.

“First of all, it sounds like his recovery is going well,” Rapoport said. “He is pushing as hard as he possibly can and there really haven’t been any setbacks. That said, just based on the timing of his injury, my understanding is he’s no sure thing to make Week 1. In fact, based on an estimate I was given by someone I trust, there’s certainly a possibility he’s not ready for Week 1. Perhaps could even get on the field a couple weeks after that.

“It’s not to say his rehab is going bad, it is not. It’s just a serious, complex injury. … No one is going to push Dobbins to get back before he is ready. They just want to make sure when he’s on the field, he’s 100% cleared.”

Okay I’m tired of being quiet… come to me for your source @RapSheet because I might not even go on PUP because that’s how good my rehab is going and I’m damn sure going to be ready for week 1. https://t.co/gH2TqCFLM4 — Jk dobbins (@Jkdobbins22) July 18, 2022

Though Rapoport didn’t necessarily report that Dobbins would miss time this season, the running back decided to take to Twitter. He clearly didn’t care much for the report.

“Okay, I’m tired of being quiet,” Dobbins wrote. “Come to me for your source, because I might not even go on PUP because that’s how good my rehab is going and I’m damn sure going to be ready for week 1.”

I guess that settles that.

J.K. Dobbins Missed All of the 2021 Season with an ACL Injury

There’s little doubt J.K. Dobbins is anxious to return to the football field. The former Ohio State star had his entire second season in the NFL ripped away because of an ACL injury sustained in Baltimore’s final preseason contest.

After enjoying an impressive rookie campaign with the Ravens, why wouldn’t he want to get back to toting the rock?

In 2020, Dobbins rushed for 805 yards and nine touchdowns while appearing in 15 games. He also caught 18 passes for 120 yards, proving to be a great offensive weapon in Baltimore’s potent attack.

Baltimore begins the 2022 regular season against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 11. Despite Ian Rapoport’s comments to NFL Network, Dobbins plans to be ready.