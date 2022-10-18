Joe Buck Roasts the Broncos’ Poor Prime Time Performances Ahead of Monday Night Football

Ahead of NFL Monday Night Football, Joe Buck joined the rest of the internet in roasting the Denver Broncos and their prime-time performances. Russell Wilson and his Broncos offense have just not been able to put out a good product. Even if they win, it’s a sluggish and painful watch for fans.

Whenever the NFL put the schedule together, they must have thought that Wilson was going to have a career resurgence. Well, that didn’t happen. Fans were watching the pregame show and even an hour before the game, Joe Buck had flames for the Broncos.

“The league is making sure the entire country sees plenty of the Denver Broncos but we’ll save that for in-game,” he said.

Joe Buck is at the top of the list for one of the worsts ever, but he just earned my respect 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/9PrZYbmjzK — Melissa (@mdrizzy22) October 17, 2022

Joe Buck Echoes Fans’ Feelings

If Joe Buck is feeling worn down by the frequent nationwide games that the Broncos have been in, imagine how regular fans feel. Buck can at least appreciate the small things, the fine details of the game. For average fans, there is nothing to appreciate from these poor performances.

The team has averaged 12 points per game in these prime-time matchups. And, to be fair, it hasn’t just been Denver that has played poorly in this time slot. However, they have played often during the early portion of the season and left many fans feeling weary of watching more of this offense.

Then again, this is the NFL. These are professionals. Russell Wilson could come out and throw for 250 yards and 3 TDs. I sure would appreciate it for my fantasy team this week. Or, we might see the Chargers run all over the Broncos in a one-sided affair.

The worst outcome would be the Chargers playing down to the Broncos level and giving us another 12-9 finish. Please, don’t let that happen.

So, Outsiders, let’s buckle up and hope for the best, but prepare for the worst. With the delay in the MLB tonight, there might be a lack of quality sports if this Monday Night Football game goes south.

However, Justin Herbert is a fun and exciting player. That offense can get things going. It could be a Chargers appreciation night. Anything but a field goal battle.