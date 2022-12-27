Joe Buck & Scott Van Pelt’s Ice-Cold Interaction on MNF Goes Viral: VIDEO

Joe Buck seemed to be quite the scrooge during his recent interaction with sports commentator Scott Van Pelt. It all began when Van Pelt asked Buck a simple question. However, after the awkward interaction, some are throwing out theories that the two despise one another. Check out the icy exchange in the video below.

Once again, Joe Buck is an asshole which is why he kinda rocks pic.twitter.com/1qGAbB9ZkO — Kenjac⚡️ (@JackKennedy) December 27, 2022

At the beginning of the clip, it seems like it’s all fun and games when Buck says, “That’s it? I only get one question,” adding, “But, I have to awkwardly stand here.”

It takes a bizarre turn when Van Pelt quizzes Buck about it being warmer. That’s when he unloads on Van Pelt. Some believe Van Pelt provoked Buck by asking an irrelevant question, but Buck seems to go for the bait. As made clear in Troy Aikman’s body language, the two are not fans of one another at all.

However, it really goes down at the end of the interaction when Van Pelt calls Buck out for being rich, to which Buck fires back by telling Van Pelt he thought he wanted ratings. The entire exchange is flat-out weird and cringe-worthy. “This is really getting awkward. I’m going to segue out of it,” Van Pelt said before closing out the clip, putting Aikman and viewers out of their misery.

Joe Buck bizarrely belts out Christmas carols during MNF

It was even more bizarre, considering Buck seemed to be in high spirits just hours before during Monday night’s face-off with the Los Angeles Chargers-Indianapolis Colts. During the game, he went viral online for his hilarious, albeit ridiculous, attempt at singing Christmas carols.

After the first quarter with no points on the board, Buck tried to incorporate the game stats into his off-key rendition of “The 12 Days of Christmas.”

“Five first downs, four punts, three interceptions, two successful challenges, no third-down conversions, and a partridge,” he said in a sing-song voice.

Sadly, the MNF game wasn’t the Christmas gift football fans wanted. The matchup remained scoreless for over 20 minutes until the Chargers scored a one-yard rushing touchdown. By the end of it, the Chargers beat the Colts 20-3 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 16.

“Just have a unit that’s really connected out there, a team that’s playing extremely hard, playing extremely disciplined, doing all the things that you need to do to put a dominant effort like that,” said Chargers coach Brandon Staley. “You know, that’s certainly what our expectations are in the run game and the pass game, pass-rush, got to have it situations, third down, fourth down.

Now, for the first time since 2018, they’ve clinched a spot in the playoffs.