joe-buck-sends-message-to-football-fans-after-ditching-fox-for-monday-night-football-gig

Longtime NFL and MLB play-by-play announcer Joe Buck has made it official: He’s moving to ESPN to call Monday Night Football for the network alongside his longtime partner, Troy Aikman. In a new message to football fans all across the world, Buck announced that the rumors were true and he was leaving FOX for ESPN to call MNF for the network starting this fall.

The Highlights

Joe Buck leaves FOX for ESPN to call Monday Night Football

The New York Post reported Buck’s deal to be in the five-year, $60-$75 million range with ESPN

Troy Aikman also made the move to ESPN with Buck as MNF shuffles the deck again

Joe Buck had been with FOX since 1994

This was a move that was a long-time coming. After shaking up the booth once again before last season, ESPN has elected to shake it up again this offseason. The MNF booth last year included Steve Levy, Louis Riddick and Brian Griese. The latter just left the booth to become the quarterbacks’ coach with the San Francisco 49ers.

ESPN also introduced the Manning Cast for a select number of MNF games in 2021. Now, with the investment in Aikman and Buck, along with the investment in Peyton and Eli, ESPN has gone all-in on bringing back MNF to its glory days from years ago with John Madden and Al Michaels.

Michaels is also reportedly leaving his post on Sunday Night Football on NBC. Michaels is reportedly moving to Amazon to exclusively call Thursday Night Football on the streaming service this fall where he looks to be partnered with legendary CFB analyst Kirk Herbrstreit.

Buck is excited about the move and said as much in the Instagram announcement as he gets to call MNF with his longtime partner Aikman and lead ESPN into its NFL future.