Joe Burrow Admits He’s Forgotten Games Due to Head Injuries

In light of the NFL‘s concussion protocols being put under a microscope, Cincinnati Bengals (2-2) quarterback Joe Burrow revealed that he has dealt with some head injuries of his own.

Making his weekly appearance on “The Colin Cowherd Podcast” on Monday, Burrow said he does not have any long-term issues from concussions. He, however, admitted he has likely had at least one during his career.

“I’ve had some where I don’t remember the second half or I don’t remember the entire game or I know I got a little dizzy at one point,” Burrow said, via ESPN. “But nothing long-lasting.”

Burrow continued, saying that injuries are part of the sport, as every play is the equivalent to a car crash.

“You’re going to have head injuries,” Burrow said. “You’re going to tear your ACL… That’s the game that we play. That’s the life that we live. And we get paid handsomely for it. I think going into every game, we know what we’re getting ourselves into.”

Burrow’s comments come after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken off the field on a stretcher and transported to a nearby hospital after being sacked in the Week 4 matchup against Cincinnati last Thursday. He had movement in all his extremities and flew home with the team after the hospital discharged him.

Tagovailoa suffered a concussion four days removed from taking a late hit against the Buffalo Bills in Week 3. Tagovailoa bounced back up but it was immediately clear he was not OK. He had trouble staying on his feet and fell to the ground. He got back up on his own before his teammates grabbed him and restricted him from taking any more steps. The training staff came onto the field and subsequently took him back into the locker room. He passed the concussion check and returned in the second half of Miami’s 21-19 victory. The unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant involved in clearing Tagovailoa was fired this past week.

Burrow, who tore his left ACL and MCL during his rookie season in 2020, said he spoke to Tagovailoa following Cincinnati’s 27-15 victory over Miami.

“I’m glad he’s OK,” Burrow told reporters Wednesday. “I haven’t talked to him about when he’ll be back, but all the signs point to him being healthy going forward and there shouldn’t be any long-lasting effects. I’m happy for that.”