Joe Burrow’s Girlfriend Shows Off Epic Beer Koozie at Bengals Tailgate Ahead of Home Opener

The Cincinnati Bengals and Joe Burrow were back in action on Sunday. Olivia Holzmacher, Burrow’s longtime girlfriend, commemorated the start of the season with a Joe Burrow koozie.

Before the Cincinnati Bengals kicked off against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the NFL’s Week 1, Holzmacher posted a picture of a koozie with her boyfriend’s face featured on it.

“Who. Dey,” Holzmacher posted to her Instagram story. In the story, she holds a koozie with the quarterback’s face pasted against an orange backdrop.

Holzmacher has been associated with Burrow since 2017. Apparently, the koozie isn’t new; she brought it to various Bengals games last year as the team won the AFC Championship and advanced to the Super Bowl. However, while the Bengals fell short to the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl, Holzmacher made it clear how proud of her boyfriend she was.

“Still beyond proud,” Holzmacher posted on social media following the Bengals’ Super Bowl loss, 23-20.

Holzmacher, who is very active on social media, posted another tribute to the Bengals’ close defeat in the Super Bowl and a great season.

Holzmacher wrote, “Super Bowl LVI. Such an experience this weekend. Entirely proud. Thank you Cincinnati.”

Joe Burrow’s Girlfriend Commemorates Season Opener Online

However, Joe Burrow had a rough go during the Bengals’ first 2022 contest against divisional rival Pittsburgh Steelers. Burrow threw four interceptions total, including three in the first half. Burrow also fumbled the ball to the Steelers, totaling a whopping five turnovers in the disappointing opener.

However, despite the turnovers, the Bengals almost won the incredibly wild game. The Steelers won the game on a last-second field goal at the end of overtime. Kicker Chris Boswell drilled a 53-yarder to give Pittsburgh a 23-20 victory on the road .

Mitch Trubisky completed two huge passes to Pat Freiermuth on Pittsburgh’s final possession, which set up Boswell’s game-winning kick.

Clark Harris, the Bengals’ long snapper, was injured for the final kick. Cincinnati had a chance to win the game, but they missed a game-winning field goal attempt in overtime. However, Boswell’s game-winner wasn’t his first overtime attempt; his first attempt banged off the left crossbar.

McPherson’s point-after attempt with two seconds left was blocked by Minkah Fitzpatrick to force overtime.

Prior to the miss, the Bengals tied the score on Joe Burrow’s six-yard touchdown pass to Ja’Marr Chase.

Burrow’s third season didn’t start the way he wanted, even before the game against the steelers. Burrow had to receive an appendectomy before the start of the season. However, before Week 1, Burrow had told the Dayton Daily News that he was ready for the contest.

“I’m feeling really good,” the former LSU product, 25, said. “Throwing it the way I want to throw it, hit all my speed numbers, feeling strong in the weight room. Feel really good.”

Burrow looked physically fine on Sunday, but it seems as though he and the Cincinnati Bengals were suffering from a Super Bowl hangover.