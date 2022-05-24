Joe Burrow: Police Tried to Arrest Him, LSU Teammates for Smoking Cigars After National Championship Win

During a recent podcast appearance, Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow recalled winning the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship while at LSU. While revisiting the huge moment, Burrow shared one damper on an otherwise amazing night of celebrations.

Following LSU’s 42-25 win over Clemson for the national championship, Burrow and his teammates began to celebrate. The team’s partying went viral almost immediately, including former LSU player turned NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. joining in on the festivities in the locker room. However, no moment from that title-winning night went more viral than cameras capturing Burrow smoking a cigar.

January 13, 2020…



What was your favorite moment? pic.twitter.com/LzlD6b3R03 — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 14, 2021

In what became an iconic moment in college football history, photos and videos of Burrow and his cigar quickly swept across social media. Ironically, the QB says that was the first time he had ever smoked a cigar in his life. As legendary as it became overnight, not many people remember that Burrow and his LSU teammates almost got arrested for the harmless celebration. In his recent interview on the Full Send Podcast, Burrow opened up about the whole situation.

“We were gonna smoke all the cigars in the locker room. And we started smoking them and the cops come in because I guess you’re not allowed to smoke inside or whatever. And they start trying to arrest people in the locker room,” Burrow said of he and his LSU teammates on the podcast.

“Yeah. … After we won the national title. We’re like, ‘What’s going -? C’mon.’ This was in Louisiana,” he added. “We played in New Orleans for the national title. They were trying to [arrest us]. And then I think they finally realized like … what are we doing?”

Joe Burrow Gives His Opinion on Tom Brady’s Retirement and Return

While talking all things football during the same podcast appearance, Joe Burrow moved on from his LSU days to making the leap to the NFL. The guys talked about the Bengals selecting the quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Additionally, they chatted about Cincinnati’s Super Bowl run this past season as well. Yet, the co-hosts also brought up some of the other huge offseason stories in the NFL.

Of course, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ legendary quarterback Tom Brady had himself quite the offseason. Following the 2021 season, Brady announced his retirement after more than 20 years in the league. However, after about a month of retirement, TB12 revealed he wasn’t quite done with football just yet. He announced his return to Tampa, which shocked sports analysts and fans alike, but Burrow says he saw it coming.

“I mean, did anyone actually think he was going to be retired? You guys got to know better than that,” Burrow said of Brady. “He’s playing way too well to give it up right now. … I think he wanted to shut down the conversation because if he didn’t announce his retirement, everyone would be talking about, ‘Is he retiring? Is he not retiring?’

“So, I think he went ahead and did it to get everyone off his back so he could go think about it.”