Joe Burrow Returns to New Orleans Rocking Ja’Marr Chase LSU Jersey

Sunday marks the return of Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase to New Orleans — the same building the quarterback/receiver duo led the LSU Tigers to a national championship in 2019.

The two are aiming for a callback to their college days, with Burrow showing up to the Caesars Superdome rockin’ Chase’s LSU jersey.

Now members of the Cincinnati Bengals (2-3), the duo will hope to have their LSU connection on point against the New Orleans Saints (2-3) on Sunday.

The connection has been quiet by their standards lately. Chase, who had 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns during his rookie season, has been held in check. He has hauled in 32 receptions for 343 yards and two scores through five games this season.

Burrow, meanwhile, is searching for the consistency he showed last season. He is completing 64.9% of his passes for 1,316 yards with nine touchdowns and five interceptions.

Joe Burrow & the Bengals Looking to Rebound Against Saints

Ahead of his return to the Bayou, Chase talked about the memories he made with the 2019 LSU squad.

“That s— was crazy, I ain’t gonna lie,” Chase told ESPN Wednesday. “That was probably one of the best wins that I’ve actually enjoyed. That was a great win to enjoy after the season. Seeing all of the celebs in there, that was cool seeing those guys that were going to be in the league with me the very next year.”

Burrow, however, said that while he is excited to return, it is nothing more than a business trip.

“It’s a place [where] a lot of good memories were made,” Burrow told reporters, per ProFootballTalk. “But it’s a business trip. We’re going in to win a game. So I’m excited to go back, excited to see all the fans who supported me. But they’re not going to be cheering for us this time.”