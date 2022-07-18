Joe Rogan Becomes Latest Celebrity to Chime in on Brittney Griner Situation, Slams Russia in Support of WNBA Star

Joe Rogan is the latest celebrity to chime in on Brittney Griner’s detainment in Russia. The comedian and podcast host slammed Russia in support of the WNBA star during one of his latest podcast episodes.

During an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience with guest Paul Virzi, the comedian showed his support for Griner. He had some pretty harsh words for Russia, as well.

“F—, that’s horrible,” Rogan said on Griner’s situation, per BroBible.com. “It’s over nothing. It’s like she’s the clearest form of a political prisoner. It’s a publicity thing they’re showing their big d—. It’s like f— you, we’ll just keep your girl and lock her up in a cage, f— you.”

Griner has been detained in Russia for four months. Authorities arrested Griner after locating two vape pens filled with hashish oil at an airport in Moscow.

Several other celebrities and sports figures have chimed in on Griner’s situation, including LeBron James, Curt Schilling and others.

“Now, how can she feel like America has her back?” James said on The Shop: Uninterrupted. “I would be feeling like, ‘Do I even wanna go back to America?’”

Because of the backlash the NBA star received, he later clarified his comments.

“My comments on ‘The Shop’ regarding Brittney Griner wasn’t knocking our beautiful country,” James said. “I was simply saying how she’s probably feeling emotionally along with so many other emotions, thoughts, etc. inside that cage she’s been in for over 100+ days! Long story short #BringHerHome.”

I know this may seem like a stretch. But something like 300 million people understand "OBEY THE FUCKING LAW", why is that such a challenge? And why on earth should she NOT pay the penalty for breaking another country's laws? https://t.co/3SPJ5KJyA6 — Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) July 18, 2022

Former Red Sox pitcher and MLB star Curt Schilling offered his two cents on the situation. He also drew ire from Twitter, but for a different reason.

“I know this may seem like a stretch. But something like 300 million people understand “OBEY THE F—ING LAW,'” Schilling wrote. “Why is that such a challenge? And why on earth should she NOT pay the penalty for breaking another country’s laws?”

Griner’s detainment in Russia is drawing plenty of opinions. James and Rogan want the WNBA to be able to return home. Schilling, on the other hand, appears to be on the other side of the fence.