Joe Rogan Speaks Out About Cain Velasquez Arrest: ‘My Only Wish Is That He Did It With His Hands’

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez was arrested recently for shooting a man accused of repeatedly molesting a close relative. Joe Rogan spoke out about the arrest, saying “my only wish is that he did it with his hands.”

What to Know

Joe Rogan recently shared a fake photo of Steven Seagal joining Russian Forces.

Rogan mentioned the arrest on The Joe Rogan Experience along with Michael Bisping. The two discussed the incident and Velasquez being arrested. The man Velasquez went after, Harry Goularte, allegedly molested a close relative “100 times,” according to reports and court documents. He currently faces attempted murder and assault charges after chasing the suspect. Velasquez fired a gun several times at the truck, which happened to contain him, his mother, and his stepfather. The stepfather was driving and the only person struck by a bullet. Rogan and Bisping expressed their disgust, with Rogan saying he wished Velasquez used his hands instead of a gun.

“You can only imagine the rage that was going through that man’s mind… I get it. It’s sick,” Rogan began. Bisping responded Goularte deserved everything Cain did and said it’s unfortunate only the man’s stepfather received injuries. Joe Rogan then said he wished Cain Velasquez had done it with his hands instead. “I mean, my only wish is that he did it with his hands. My only wish is that he just ran the car off the road, pulled that guy out of the f–king car, and beat him to death. F–k you.”

“That is a sickness,” Rogan continued. “There’s like a certain sickness that people have, that human beings have, as sicknesses of the mind. But that one, the molesting a f–king baby? The molesting children is the sickest of all of those sicknesses.”

Cain Velasquez’s arraignment is on Monday, March 7.

People Criticize Joe Rogan After he Shared a Fake Photo of Steven Seagal Joining Russian Forces

Though some may agree with Joe Rogan’s views regarding Cain Velasquez, he found himself in hot water yet again after sharing a fake photo recently. The photo in question claimed Steven Seagal joined Russian forces.

The since-deleted post on Instagram and Facebook aimed to inform people Steven Seagal was “among Russian special forces position around the outskirts of Gostomel airfield.” According to the New York Post and users online, however, the photo in the post comes from Seagal’s 2016 thriller, Sniper.

As one might expect, users online ripped Rogan for the post. Many pointed out the photoshopped picture, while someone in Ukraine pointed out the weather in the photo is clearly warm but the current temperatures are below freezing.