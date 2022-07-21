Joel Embiid, Philly Fans Have Hilarious Reactions on Social Media After Sixers Announce Proposal for New Arena

Philadelphia has played its NBA games in the Wells Fargo Center for the past 26 seasons. The Sixers feel it is about time to start thinking about a new arena. The team announced a $1.3 billion proposal for a new venue called “76 Place” that would be privately funded and open for the 2031-32 season.

Yes, you read that correctly: 2031-32. And Philadelphia star center and perennial MVP candidate Joel Embiid had the same thought you did.

If he is still in the league, the 28-year-old Embiid would be 37 years old when this thing finally opens its doors.

Even though it will take a while to get up and running, the Sixers’ new arena seems like a great idea. At 76Place.com, there is a nine-year project timeline in place. If everything goes according to plan, demolition of the area would not begin until 2026 and construction would not start until 2028.

While “76 Place” would be right near Philadelphia’s city hall, the Wells Fargo Center is currently south of the city. It is a part of an even larger sports complex and entertainment venue. It includes the Phillies’ Citizens Bank Park, the Eagles’ Lincoln Financial Field, an Xfinity Live! setup and a huge parking lot to accommodate it all.

Philly Fans Asked What They Would Name New Sixers Arena

Shortly after the team’s announcement, Philadelphia Inquirer Sports posed the question: “What would you name a new Sixers arena?” There were some spectacular suggestions in the quote tweets.

What would you name a new Sixers arena? https://t.co/MskWM1rurG — Philadelphia Inquirer Sports (@phillysport) July 21, 2022

Wawa HoagieFest Coliseum is a yummy suggestion. How about “Second Round Exit Arena”? Or simply “Jawn.”

As expected, there were some solid Ben Simmons jokes in there as well:

ben simmons memorial fieldhouse https://t.co/OMJT1sI2mj — samuel (@samtrayter) July 21, 2022

This next one might be a joke, but considering Crypto.com is Philadelphia’s jersey sponsor, it might actually be the odds-on favorite:

it’ll be named after a crypto company that won’t exist come 2031 https://t.co/c4LYH5e0Ge — shamus (@shamus_clancy) July 21, 2022

Seriously though, 2031 is so far away. This is crazy to even think about.