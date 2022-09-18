joel-klatt-provides-update-on-gus-johnson-after-he-exited-nebraska-oklahoma-mid-game

College football fans watching the Oklahoma-Nebraska game had to go the second half without Fox broadcaster Gus Johnson. He was working with analyst Joel Klatt on the broadcast from Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday. Well, Johnson had to bail out after not feeling well after the first half. This left Klatt to call the second-half play on the field. Oklahoma would hold a big halftime lead and go on to beat the Cornhuskers 49-14. Klatt would come along a few hours after the game ended and provided everyone with an update on Johnson’s condition.

Gus is doing well and already looking forward to next week!! Can't wait to have him back.



As for @OU_Football WOW!! so impressed with what they have done…Fast, Physical and great up front! — Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) September 17, 2022

Fans were offering their well-wishes to Johnson. One wrote, “Tell Gus we missed him!” Another said, “Miss Gus in the booth!” Then, there were some fans who were offering Klatt kudos for stepping into the play-by-play role. One wrote, “Heck of a job stepping in today!” Another one added, “Great job of making that second half watchable TV, Joel. It was fun, despite the score.”. This fan wrote, “Speaking of impressive, great job doing play by play in the 2nd half. U rock. Also appreciate the update on Gus. Glad he’s doing well.”

Fox Broadcast Said Gus Johnson Was ‘Feeling Under The Weather’

Gus Johnson is one broadcaster who really gets into calling games. College basketball fans look forward to hearing him during the NCAA Tournament each year. His enthusiastic play calls make for entertaining times. Of course, there are some fans who probably would rather Johnson not be so effusive in his work. Now, we don’t specifically know what is happening with Johnson’s health. There was no word on what actually caused him to miss the second half.

The Fox College Football Twitter account simply send out a message that Johnson was “feeling under the weather.” A few wise-acre fans were saying that Nebraska’s first-half play probably played a role in his illness. Still, it looks like Johnson will be back in the booth for next Saturday’s game for Fox. Brady Quinn and former Jacksonville Jaguars and Ohio State coach Urban Meyer provided analysis during the second half of Oklahoma’s win.

Of course, Nebraska fans reportedly were making their own feelings known regarding Meyer’s coaching chances in Lincoln. Loud choruses of “We want Urban!” chants filled the air as the Fox pregame show was in town. Nebraska parted ways with former head coach Scott Frost earlier in the week. A report from Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports indicated that Nebraska has, indeed, contacted Meyer about its head coaching vacancy. There is no word on whether Meyer will be taking on the role or is simply talking with the school. He’s been pretty mum about the opportunity at least publicly.