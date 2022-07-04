Joey Chestnut Hits Intruder With Headlock Midway Through Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest

Don’t get caught between a man and a plateful of hot dogs — especially on the Fourth of July. And if that man is Joey Chestnut, you’re going to pay the price.

During the annual Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest on Independence Day, a protestor made his way onto the stage and into the line of fire. He found a spot next to Chestnut, a (now) 15-time winner of the event. Once the hot dog-eating legend realized what happened, he quickly jumped into action.

What the world discovered? Chestnut isn’t just a king of eating hot dogs. He actually has a pretty vicious headlock stored away in his bag of tricks. The intruder found out the hard way.

Joey Chestnut just put this dude in a headlock mid competition pic.twitter.com/plEEtCi8df — Yahms (@yahmsss) July 4, 2022

Hot dogs and headlocks: That’s what Joey Chestnut does.

Seriously, who would’ve thought someone in the world of competitive eating could deliver such an impressive headlock? Maybe when his career on Coney Island comes to a close, Chestnut can start training for a spot in UFC.

Not only did Chestnut deliver the moment of the contest, he cruised to another Mustard Belt. He claimed his 15th victory in Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest by devouring 63 hot dogs in 10 minutes.

Joey Chestnut Becomes an American Sports Legend

Nobody expected Joey Chestnut to be defeated in Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest this year. He was a heavy favorite to add another title to his gluttonous collection. It wasn’t a surprise to see the competitive eating star blow away the rest of the field.

But this year’s championship victory is one of significance. He becomes a 15-time winner of Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest — winning more championships in a single event than any other professional athlete.

The previous record-holder was tennis phenom Rafael Nadal, who has won 14 titles at Roland Garros (French Open).

Joey Chestnut goes for history today. pic.twitter.com/Vgq5KRrq3z — ESPN (@espn) July 4, 2022

Chestnut isn’t just chewing up the competition in the world of competitive eating, he’s doing it across all sports. After this year’s performance, he can add another world record to his name.

This Independence Day, Chestnut ate 63 hot dogs, took a guy out with a headlock and became the record holder for most championships in a single event. He went from competitive eating legend to American icon in a 10-minute span.