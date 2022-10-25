John Calipari Offers Coal Miner VIP Treatment at Kentucky Basketball Game After Heartwarming Story

A coal miner and his family are in store for a very special Kentucky basketball experience, courtesy of head coach John Calipari.

Over the weekend, a picture of a coal miner, Michael McGuire, went viral as he attended Kentucky’s Blue-White scrimmage in Pikeville on Saturday. His entire body was covered in soot and he was still in his work clothes. His wife, Mollie, told ESPN that he rushed to the scrimmage immediately after work.

After seeing the image and hearing the story, Calipari extended an offer to treat Michael and his family to a VIP experience. They took the head coach up on that opportunity.

We are looking forward to hosting @mcguire_mollie9, her husband Michael and their family at a game soon!! https://t.co/2OpC5tkjag — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) October 24, 2022

The McGuire family’s story hit Calipari on a personal level.

“My family’s American dream started in a Clarksburg, WV coal mine, so this picture hits home,” Calipari tweeted. “From what I’ve been told, after his shift, he raced to be with his son & watch our team. Don’t know who this is, but I have tickets for him & his family at Rupp to be treated as VIPs!!”

This is just another example of why sports are the absolute best.

John Calipari Schedules Scrimmage for Flood Relief

John Calipari’s kindness has shown many times over the past few months. Not only did the head coach treat the coal miner’s family to a VIP experience, but he also scheduled the scrimmage to help those in need.

Calipari scheduled Kentucky’s scrimmage in Pikeville at Appalachian Wireless Arena in an effort to raise funds for flood relief. Over the summer, floods destroyed communities throughout Eastern Kentucky.

Michael McGuire’s wife, Mollie, told ESPN that she’s grateful for Coach Cal’s generosity.

“It’s amazing that these guys came here and raised money,” she said. “It’s going to put roofs over people’s heads.”

When the McGuire family heads to Lexington for their VIP experience, they’ll see a pretty good Kentucky team. The Associated Press ranked Kentucky No. 4 in the preseason poll.

Many consider returning star Oscar Tshiebwe as the best college basketball player heading into the 2022-23 campaign.