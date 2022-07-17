John Daly Hits the Links with Mannings, Eric Church After Missing the Cut at the Open Championship

John Daly probably would’ve liked to make the cut at the Open Championship this weekend, but he’s not one to let his first two rounds at St. Andrews stand in the way of fun. The two-time major winner quickly returned to the golf course, this time with two former NFL quarterbacks and a country music artist.

Daly hit the links with Peyton, Eli and Cooper Manning, as well as country music star Eric Church. The group hit the tee box at Kingsbarns Golf Links, less than 10 miles from St. Andrews.

Not many details were provided regarding the round, but we can assume they had plenty of fun.

“Playing [Kingsbarns] is always such a treat!” Daly wrote on Twitter. “A little game with some of the guys.”

That’s quite a star-studded pairing. A two-time major winner, a country music star and two Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks. Who says missing a cut is always such a bad thing?

Daly flirted with the cut line through the first 33 holes of the Open Championship. After a birdie on the par 5 14th hole and a par at No. 15, the PGA Tour legend was sitting even for the tournament. He bogeyed each of his final three holes (all par 4s) to finish the tournament at 3-over-par.

At least Daly got to enjoy a consolation round after missing the cut at the 150th Open Championship.

Nobody Can Stop John Daly from a Good Time

John Daly’s popularity continues to grow because of his personality. He’s willing to say and do just about anything, creating an “every-man” image for the PGA Tour.

Earlier this month, the long-ball hitter teed a ball up just off I-76 in Akron, Ohio. Barefoot, Daly launched the golf ball over multiple lanes of traffic and landed it on a high school football field.

It’s just the latest stunt in Daly’s bag of tricks. As you can imagine, that video of Daly made the rounds on social media. Some loved it while others argued it is too dangerous.

John Daly hitting drivers over a highway and onto a high school football field in Akron, OH pic.twitter.com/jfKbWsUGB5 — Matt Considine (@consequential85) July 6, 2022

Though golf fans loved Daly’s big, shoeless swing, the Ohio Department of Transportation did not seem impressed.

“Driving on the interstate should be limited to vehicles,” spokesperson Matt Bruning said. “Unfortunately, there’s no mulligan if a ball goes astray and hits a moving vehicle at full speed.”