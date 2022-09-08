WATCH: John Daly Throws Gas in Ceremonial First Pitch for St. Louis Cardinals, Washington Nationals Game

Grip it and rip it. John Daly is accustomed to grippin’ and rippin’ it out on the golf course, but tried his hand at doing so on the diamond Wednesday.

And wouldn’t you know it, the 56-year-old has quite the arm on him. Daly threw out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of the St. Louis Cardinals-Washington Nationals game and looked as if he was ready to give an inning of relief in a high-leverage situation. Daly didn’t take the easy way out — because of course he didn’t. He took to the actual rubber and fired one in letter-high across the strike zone.

John Daly, Miss Missouri… all kinds of first pitch excitement tonight at Busch.#STLCards pic.twitter.com/LD3wMBxHKe — Bally Sports Midwest (@BallySportsMW) September 7, 2022

Even more impressive when you consider Daly was in his trademark slides and wearing a pair of eccentric shorts. On this night, not even Miss Missouri, Claire Marie Kuebler — who also threw out a first pitch — could top Daly.

John Daly Shows Up Drunk on ‘SEC Nation’

The 1991 PGA and 1995 Open champion has been making the rounds lately bringing his usual electric energy with him. Daly was a guest on “SEC Nation” this past Saturday in Fayetteville, Arkansas, for Week 1 of the college football season with hosts Marty Smith and Ryan McGee.

John Daly 🐐 pic.twitter.com/W3bzbQviay — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) September 3, 2022

“John, why don’t you start us with the hillbilly headlines,” McGee asked of Daly.

“Well, I’m not gonna lie, I’m drunk,” Daly responded.

Keep in mind this exchange took place on national television. And it was Epic.

It was evident early on that Daly was quite lubricated after he was videoed interacting with fellow Arkansas fans. A few fans had a beer with Daly’s name on it. Daly, however, was one step ahead.

John Daly LEGEND. pic.twitter.com/9CQGYjAA8l — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 3, 2022

“We gotta beer for you! We gotta beer for you,” the fans yelled towards Daly.

“I’ve got some good s— right here,” Daly said, red solo cup in hand.