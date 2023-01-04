John Daly’s Knee Replacement Surgery Isn’t Stopping Him From Being John Daly

Despite having a full knee replacement, John Daly is still out there doing John Daly things. Like golfing and hanging out with Hooters girls. Oh and don’t forget smoking cigs and drinking a little bit of booze, too. What would sports be without nicotine and alcohol?

During his career in golf, Daly has made his own path. He’s known for being the outsider. He’s less pro golfer and more like your fun uncle that happens to golf really well. He was helping raise money at Hair of the Dawg Golf Classic and met some friends.

Turns out, the San Jose Country Club was crawling with Hooters girls. John Daley made sure to get some photos taken with the lovely ladies.

Who do you think is more excited to be there? Daly or these women?

The knee replacement surgery that John Daly had was a big necessity. The golfer was hobbling around on the golf course back in December during the PNC Championship. However, he kept it together to finish the round with his son.

Due to his knee injury, Daly became known for taking the cart around the course in recent years. Hopefully, once he is recovered, he will be able to walk the course like he did back in the day.

John Daly Helps Raise Money With Hooters

While John Daly looked like he was having fun with his Marlboros and hard seltzer, he was raising money for a good cause. The golf scramble utilized a lot of people to make it happen. Daly was the main attraction though, and for good reason.

The funds that Daly and the scramble raised are going to The Heart of a Lion Foundation. It helps veterans, children and first responders and Daly is one of the founders. The foundation works with organizations like the Boys & Girls Club as well as other charities.

If you happen to see John Daly in the wild, he’s likely going to look how you expect. His beard seems to grow larger by the day, and there’s no telling if he will ever cut it.

Who knows, he might have a group of Hooters girls nearby, just in case.