John Harbaugh Explains Heated Argument with Marcus Peters Following Ravens Loss to Bills

The Baltimore Ravens might’ve blown a 17-point lead in a loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, but that story became secondary after what unfolded on the sideline at the end of the game. A heated exchange between head coach John Harbaugh and cornerback Marcus Peters stole headlines.

As the game came to a conclusion Sunday, cameras captured Harbaugh and Peters engaged in a shouting match. The two had to be separated and Peters threw his helmet out of frustration in Baltimore’s 23-20 loss to Buffalo.

Following the game, Harbaugh was asked about the skirmish on the sideline. He credited it to high-running emotions in the heat of the moment.

“We’re on the same page, he and I,” Harbaugh said. “We’ve got a great relationship, an honest relationship. I love him. I hope he still loves me, we’ll see.”

Peters appeared frustrated by the fact that Baltimore kept the offense on the field facing a 4th-and-goal from Buffalo’s 2-yard line. With the game tied 20-20, a Ravens field goal would’ve given them a three-point lead. Lamar Jackson threw an interception and the Bills scored a game-winning field goal.

Considering Buffalo won the game by three points, it wasn’t an insignificant call from the head coach.

John Harbaugh Explains Late-Game Decision

Many scratched their heads at the end of the Buffalo-Baltimore game. The Ravens needed just three points to take a late lead against the Bills, but John Harbaugh opted to keep the offense on the field. That didn’t work out too well.

After the game, Harbaugh was asked about the decision. He broke down the analytics behind the choice to go for a touchdown rather than settle for a field goal.

“I felt like it gave us the best chance to win the game. … If they go down the field and score a touchdown, the worst thing that can happen is that you’re in overtime,” Harbaugh said. “You kick a field goal there? It’s not a three-down game, it’s a four-down game. You’re putting your defense at a disadvantage because they’ve got four downs to convert all the way down the field. They get a chance to score seven and you lose the game on a touchdown.

“We’re really confident in our defense. … Hindsight, you take the points. But, you look at it analytically, you understand why we did it.”

Baltimore dropped to 2-2 on the NFL season after the loss.