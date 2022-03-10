Johnny Grier, NFL’s First Black Ref, Has Died at Age 74

Johnny Grier, the first Black man to work as an NFL referee, died this week. He was 74.

Troy Vincent, the NFL’s executive vice president, announced the news of Grier’s passing. He tweeted: “Johnny Grier, the NFL’s first Black referee and the field judge for Super Bowl XXII, was a trailblazer who paved the way for those in the field of NFL Officiating and beyond.”

Johnny Grier Career Highlights

Grier started working high school games when he was only 18.

He wasn’t the first Black NFL official. But he was the first to serve as referee or field crew chief.

Grier retired in 2004 after suffering a leg injury.

Grier was destined to be an official. After all, he started working games when he only was 18. That’s when he served in the Air Force and was stationed in Louisiana. By 1972, Grier worked college football games. And while he worked for the NFL, he also was director of officiating for the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

Grier worked NFL games from 1981 through 2004. His first assignment was as a field judge. These men or women line up 20 yards behind the line of scrimmage. You see them make calls on pass interference. This official pays most attention to defensive backs or receivers and they make calls on whether a runner is in or out of bounds.

Burl Toler was the first Black man to work as an official in the NFL. He served as a field judge and a head lineman during his career from 1965-1989.

Johnny Grier Reached Ref Level in 1988

As a referee, Johnny Grier was the face every fan saw when a penalty was called. The referee lines up about 15 yards behind the line of scrimmage in the offensive backfield. He’s also the official who wears the white cap. He watches the offensive line and when the ball is snapped, he’ll concentrate on the quarterback. The referee, or crew chief, also makes all the first down calls or whether to measure for one.

Grier got to the referee level in 1988. His last assignment as a field judge was Super Bowl XXII in San Diego between Washington and Denver. Coincidentally, Washington’s Doug Williams become the first Black quarterback to lead his team to a Super Bowl victory.

In 1989, Johnny Grier also was the referee for the debut of Oakland’s Art Shell, the first Black head coach in NFL history. It was a Monday Night Football game, with the Raiders playing the New York Jets. Shell wrote about the game years later in a column for the Washington Post. He recognized the game’s historical significance.

Shell included Johnny Grier being there to share the moment. “There we were — the first black coach in the modern era and the first black referee — preparing for one regular-season matchup that would end up meaning more than any team record or division standings.”

In all, Grier worked 15 playoff games. He retired from on-field officiating in 2004 because of a leg injury.