Jon Gruden Emails That Got Him Fired Were Reportedly Leaked to Media by Washington Commanders

Jon Gruden resigned as Las Vegas Raiders head coach last October after emails of his were leaked out where he was accused of using racist, misogynistic, and anti-gay language.

The emails were released to the public as part of an investigation into the Washington Commanders’ toxic workplace. The U.S. House of Representatives Oversight Committee released a 79-page final report Thursday with new findings of the investigation. In addition, Commanders owner Dan Snyder and former general manager Bruce Allen each issued testimonies. Allen alleged that the Commanders leaked out Gruden’s emails which led to his resignation.

Allen testified that a top NFL official told him Washington leaked the emails to blame him for the franchise’s hostile workplace culture rather than Snyder. Snyder, who has privately claimed he has dirt on fellow league owners, additionally entertained the idea of using private investigators to dig up information on NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

Commanders Refute Reports Pertaining to Jon Gruden

The Commanders issued a statement to CBS Sports refuting the claims made by Allen which were included in the report.

“These Congressional investigators demonstrated, almost immediately, that they were not interested in the truth, and were only interested in chasing headlines by pursuing one side of the story,” the statement reads. “Today’s report is the predictable culmination of that one-sided approach… As is typical of the Committee, they have refused, despite our repeated requests, to release the full transcript of Mr. Snyder’s deposition.

“… And, ironically for an ‘investigative’ body supposedly engaged in an ‘investigation,’ the investigators actually criticize the team and Mr. Snyder for providing evidence to the Committee — such as e-mails former team employees sent from their workplace accounts — that reveal the actual causes of the formerly dysfunctional workplace environment at the team.

“Today’s report does not advance public knowledge of the Washington Commanders workplace in any way. The team is proud of the progress it has made in recent years in establishing a welcoming and inclusive workplace, and it looks forward to future success, both on and off the field.”

Gruden remains out of the league, though he would like to get another shot. He spoke at the Little Rock Touchdown Club in Arkansas in August and asked for forgiveness.

“I’m ashamed about what has come about in these emails, and I’ll make no excuses for it,” Gruden said. “It’s shameful. But, I am a good person. I believe that. I go to church. I’ve been married for 31 years. I’ve got three great boys. I still love football. I’ve made some mistakes. But I don’t think anybody in here hasn’t. And I just ask for forgiveness and, hopefully, I get another shot.”