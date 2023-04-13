Jon Rahm Hints at Plans for 2024 Masters Champions Dinner Menu

PGA Tour star Jon Rahm has a special dinner to plan after winning the 2023 Masters Tournament with a dominant performance Sunday.

Less than 72 hours after capturing his first green jacket, Rahm has turned his attention to the annual Champions Dinner. Rahm is tasked with putting together a hand-picked menu for the dinner, which is open only to past champions and Augusta National Golf Club Chairman Fred Ridley.

Speaking with the media Wednesday ahead of this weekend’s RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, Rahm revealed that preparations for next April’s dinner have already begun.

“Chef Jose Andres is a really good friend of mine, so I’ll be working with him,” Rahm said, via Sports Illustrated. “I also want to talk to [Jose Maria Olazabal], because we’re from the same part of Spain, to see what he did in his dinner, see if I can go a different route… I think I have one of the appetizers down, which would be jambon, Spanish ham, the dessert, which I won’t be disclosing, and the wine. Everything in between is still up in the air. Those three things, I think I have down for now.”

By the sounds of it, Rahm’s dinner figures to be very different to the one constructed by Scottie Scheffler, the 2022 Masters champion. Scheffler went with a Texas inspired spread — a ribeye steak with “family style” mac & cheese, jalapeño creamed corn, fried Brussels sprouts, and seasoned fries.

With his victory at Augusta National, Rahm joined Olazabal, Sergio Garcia and Seve Ballesteros as the only Masters winners to hail from Spain. Rahm reclaimed his spot atop the Official World Golf Ranking, leap-frogging Rory McIlroy and Scheffler.

Jon Rahm Wins Major Record $3.24 Million with Masters Win

In addition to a green jacket, Rahm took home a record amount of money for a major championship — $3.24 million. Rahm finished the tournament at 12-under par, securing his second major championship. He also won the U.S. Open in 2021.

“Obviously we all dream of things like this as players, and you try to visualize what it’s going to be like and what it’s going to feel like,” Rahm said. “And when I hit that third shot on the green, and I could tell it was close by the crowd’s reaction, just the wave of emotion of so many things just overtook me. Never thought I was going to cry by winning a golf tournament, but I got very close on that 18th hole. And a lot of it because of what it means to me, and to Spanish golf, right.”