Jon Rahm’s weekend ended in perfect fashion with the most iconic sport coat in sports being placed around his arms as the 2023 Masters champion.

But his tournament did not get off to the best start. Rahm four putted on the first hole of the entire tournament Thursday for a double bogey.

Rahm, jokingly, placed the blame on one man: Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz.

“For those people who believe in jinxing other players, people and whatever it may be: Thursday morning, when I was getting on the golf cart to get to this putting green 10 minutes before my tee time I saw a text from a good friend of mine,” Rahm said after his win. “And I’m going to name him because he is a Super Bowl winning champion. Zach Ertz. He sent the text — I’m gonna paraphrase here — but he said, that first green looking like a walk in the park or something like that right now 10 minutes before I four putted to the start of the tournament. So thank you, Zack. Don’t ever do that again, please.”

Rahm recovered from that first hole flub on Day to covert seven birdies and one eagle to finish the day at 7-under-par, tying him for the lead with Viktor Hovland and Brooks Koepka. He would eventually win the tournament by four strokes at 12-under.

Ertz responded to Rahm on Twitter.

“I apologize for absolutely nothing! You can expect these texts every major going forward my friend! Congratulations!” he tweeted.

It was the second major title for Rahm. He also won the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines.

Rahm also reclaimed his spot as the No. 1-ranked golfer in the world after the victory. It is his sixth different time standing on top of the rankings since 2020. He was previously ranked No. 1 for three weeks earlier this season.

The 28-year-old Spaniard has also won the Sentry Tournament of Champions, The American Express and Genesis Invitational this season.