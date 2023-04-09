Jon Rahm has added the prestigious green jacket to his list of accomplishments. The 28-year-old claimed his second major championship, winning The Masters by shooting -12 for the tournament.

Rahm (-9) entered the day in the final pairing with leader Brooks Koepka (-11). The Spaniard put together a strong outing in the fourth round to win the tournament — combined with a Greg Norman-esque collapse from Koepka.

Three up with five to play. Jon Rahm increases his lead. #themasters pic.twitter.com/8yXPCPakWS — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 9, 2023

Consistency was key for Rahm through the first nine holes. He carded a pair of birdies with just one bogey to shoot 1-under-par at the turn. He then birdied hole Nos. 13 and 14 to get to -12 with four holes to play.

Jon Rahm extends his lead with a masterful birdie at No. 14. #themasters pic.twitter.com/bQmN74Wnna — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 9, 2023

At the time, Koepka had dropped four strokes and was situated in a tie for third at -7. Rahm looked incredibly comfortable walking the back nine, though the pressure at Augusta never fades until the final putt falls.

Rahm began The Masters with a sizzling 65 after Round 1 and was tied for the lead with Koepka and Viktor Hovland. His strong performance continued into Friday, shooting a 3-under-par 69 to get to -10 for the tournament.

His third round — marred by weather and delayed until Sunday morning — was his worst of the tournament. Rahm carded four bogeys and shot a 1-over-par 73 before entering the final round.

He closed out his tournament by shooting a 69.

Rahm now adds a second major championship to his resumé. He won the U.S. Open in 2021, his first major crown. His best finish at Augusta prior to this year was fourth.

Phil Mickelson’s Big Day at Augusta National

Age is only a number. Phil Mickelson proved that at Augusta National on Sunday. The three-time Masters champion tore up the course in his final round of the 2023 tournament.

Mickelson — who has gone from fan favorite to villain since leaving the PGA Tour for LIV Golf — carded an impressive 7-under-par 65 to close out his tournament. He finished at -8 for the tournament.

Phil Mickelson has entered the chat. pic.twitter.com/BdWHOYOdye — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) April 9, 2023

At 52, Mickelson became the oldest player to place inside the top-five in the history of The Masters. It was an incredible tournament for “Lefty.”

Even though he’s not quite as popular as he once was, it’s hard to argue with Mickelson’s performance at Augusta National this year.

Tiger Woods Makes Masters History

Tiger Woods didn’t get the chance to complete this year’s Masters, unfortunately. The five-time winner of the green jacket withdrew after seven holes into his third round due to injury.

But Woods was still able to make history at Augusta National this year. By squeaking into the weekend, the 15-time major champion has now made 23 consecutive cuts at The Masters. That tied Fred Couples and Gary Player for most all-time.

Woods needed some help from Justin Thomas, who bogeyed three of his final four holes to finish at +4 through two rounds. Woods was then able to make the cut at +3.

Even at 47 Woods continues to find success — in some capacity — at Augusta.