In addition to a green jacket, first-time Masters champion Jon Rahm will be taking home a record amount of money for a major championship. Not a bad way to spend a weekend.

Rahm takes home $3.24 million for winning The Masters in 2023 — a record for a major championship in golf. And the 28-year-old PGA Tour star earned every penny of it.

Rahm finished the tournament at -12, securing his second major championship. He also won the U.S. Open in 2021.

He will take home $3.24M, a major championship record 💰 pic.twitter.com/ggAcRx7uxT — Sports Business Journal (@SBJ) April 9, 2023

Heading into the final round, Rahm was at -9 and trailing Brooks Koepka by two shots. The Spaniard was consistent in his final 18, recording just one bogey to claim the green jacket.

For the day, Rahm shot a 3-under-par 69 to finish the round at -12. He defeated Phil Mickelson and Koepka, who tied at second at -8.

Rahm has been an emerging star on the PGA Tour for years and finally had his breakthrough moment during the 2021 season by winning the U.S. Open. With Sunday’s win at The Masters, he’s now secured 11 wins on the PGA Tour all coming since 2017.

His previous best finish at Augusta National was fourth.

Jim Nantz Jabs LIV Golf During The Masters

While Jon Rahm was busy tearing up the golf course at Augusta National over the weekend, broadcasting legend Jim Nantz delivered some jabs at LIV Golf’s expense.

Nantz made a joke about LIV Golf’s media deal with The CW. It came at the expense of Brooks Koepka, whose ball landed on the crosswalk on No. 15.

“And there he is, right on The CW…the crosswalk,” Nantz said.

LIV, a Saudi-backed circuit, is in its second season and airs on The CW. It struggled to secure a television rights deal before landing on the network, a channel rarely associated with sports.

LIV Golf kicked off its second season at El Camaleón Mayakoba Golf Course in Mexico last month, recording a Saturday overnight rating of 0.2 on The CW. “World’s Funniest Animals,” which aired on The CW later in the day, garnered more viewers, per Golf Digest.

Koepka is one of several golf stars to leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf recently. But he and Phil Mickelson both performed very well over the weekend, finishing at a tie for second place at -8.

Maybe it’s not a victory, but those two LIV Golf stars performed better than expected. It just wasn’t enough to defeat Rahm on Sunday.